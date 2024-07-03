Scott Perry posts, then deletes, antisemitic meme to campaign Facebook account.

Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.) posted, then deleted, an antisemitic meme on his campaign’s Facebook page last week, according to a report in Jewish Insider.

According to Jewish Insider, the far-right Republican congressman posted an image depicting a group of stereotypically Jewish bankers with hooked noses sitting around a Monopoly board perched atop the backs of naked people.

Advertisement

One of the bankers is depicted with a thick beard traditionally associated with religious Jewish men and the game board is partially covered with green dollar bills.

“If the people stand … the game is over,” a caption above the image reads.

The Perry campaign commented “Says it all...” in a post sharing the image, which contains several common antisemitic tropes.

Perry’s campaign deleted the Facebook post last Friday after Jewish Insider asked for comment, the news organization reported.

The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Inquirer but told Jewish Insider they promptly removed the image “out of grave concern that it is considered antisemitic” after learning its history and contacting members of the Jewish community.

Aidan Johnson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, described the incident as part of a larger pattern of harmful speech.

Perry continues to “uplift disgusting, harmful conspiracy theories, proving once again that he is unfit for office,”Johnson said.

Democrat Janelle Stelson is challenging Perry for the Central Pennsylvania seat in the November election.

The meme Perry’s campaign shared was pulled from the “Freedom of Humanity” mural painted in London by American graffiti artist, Kalen Ockerman, according to the BBC. The mural — widely denounced as antisemitic — was removed in 2012 but has been shared by other conservative political figures in the United States, according to Jewish Insider.

Earlier this year in a closed-door briefing about antisemitism Perry falsely claimed the Ku Klux Klan was a wing of the Democratic Party and appeared to defend the great replacement theory — a white nationalist belief that white people are being deliberately replaced by minorities and immigrants in the U.S. and Europe.

“Replacement theory is real” Perry said in audio obtained by CNN. “They added white to it to stop everybody from talking about it.”

Perry became a national political figure in 2020 when he tried to throw out the state’s electoral votes in order to keep Trump in the White House.