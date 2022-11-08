The Nov. 8 midterm elections are Tuesday. And the results will impact America’s landscape on abortion rights, voter suppression, LGBTQ rights, and more.

Candidates across the country are competing for the 35 Senate seats up for election in the 100-member chamber. Senate control remains a toss-up, with a handful of close races — including in Pennsylvania — expected to determine the outcome. As Republicans seek to gain control of Congress, the outcomes of midterms could change the trajectory of President Joe Biden’s first term.

Here are seven key Senate races to keep an eye on:

Arizona

In Arizona, Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters scored an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and snagged the primary win. Now, he faces Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly. As noted by Politico, Masters’ years of controversial comments could catch up to him in this contentious race.

Georgia

In another tight race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is vying for reelection against Republican Herschel Walker. Walker, a Heisman Trophy winner in his football days at the University of Georgia in the eighties, was recruited by Trump to run against Warnock. Walker has faced scandals, including allegations from two women that he encouraged and paid for their abortions — despite running as an antiabortion candidate.

Nevada

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces off against Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. Democrats have had a stronghold on the state’s Senate seats for years. But Laxalt’s profile as a former state attorney general, along with attention from his unsuccessful run for governor four years ago, could help him gain ground. This race remains tight and analysts expect it to be a toss-up all the way to the end.

New Hampshire

Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan is running for reelection against retired Army general Republican Don Bolduc. Bolduc is described as an “extreme” figure by critics, but analysts have noted his political savvy as he distances himself from the fringe MAGA scene and instead leans into his military roots. As noted by Politico, New Hampshire’s swing-state status is often “swingier” than the rest, meaning anything can happen.

Ohio

In Ohio, the open Senate race is expected to be competitive. It pits Republican J.D. Vance, a Trump endorsee, against Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy, has struggled to raise money and party establishment support compared to other GOP Senate hopefuls or his opponent. Ryan’s fund-raising advantage allowed him to run ads throughout the summer trumpeting his moderate platform.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, the race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz remains tight. The face-off has been in the public eye for months as they vie to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. While the president’s opposing party typically fares well in midterm elections, Pennsylvania remains a battleground with the potential to flip the Senate seat. Amid Fetterman’s public recovery from a stroke and Oz’s controversial debate comments about abortion — along with questions about his ties to Pennsylvania — the race remains a key battleground.

» READ MORE: John Fetterman’s stroke might not have a huge impact on Pa.’s Senate race, but it has reshaped his political identity

» READ MORE: Mehmet Oz’s Senate run has stripped the gloss off his TV image. That could weigh on him in a tight finish.

Wisconsin

Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson is running for reelection against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson is the only Republican senator running for reelection in a state Biden won. In campaign advertisements, Johnson backers come down on Barnes, saying he supports defunding the police. Barnes has said that’s not true and that he supports law enforcement. Democrats have targeted Johnson for comments that downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.