In Pennsylvania, they’ll meet in the state’s capital, Harrisburg, at noon on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for president and vice president. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each elector votes on their own ballot and signs it, and copies of those ballots go to the president of the U.S. Senate — Vice President Mike Pence — the Pennsylvania secretary of state, the national archivist, and the presiding federal district judge in Harrisburg.