GOP donor Jeffrey Yass and Philly developers are spending big to influence City Council races

An independent-expenditure group financed by Main Line billionaire Jeffrey Yass and local business interests has spent nearly $2 million on TV and digital advertising to influence Democratic primary races for Philadelphia City Council.

Philly for Growth now represents the biggest special interest group involved in the down-ballot race as business groups, particularly in the real estate industry, hope to move City Council’s ideology back toward the center and push for business-friendly policies around taxation and development.

But it remains unclear how Philly for Growth’s seven-figure ad buys will fare against canvassing operations from progressive groups, which are hoping to sway voters toward a left-leaning slate in the May 16 primary.

Three Democrats running in the crowded primary for at-large Council seats have benefitted most from Philly for Growth’s largesse. As of Monday, the super PAC has dropped $519,632 to aid former City Hall staffer Eryn Santamoor, $534,418 for business consultant Donavan West, and $309,275 for Old City District director Job Itzkowitz.

The group is also bankrolling TV and digital ads supporting 8th District Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents Northwest Philadelphia neighborhoods like Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, and Germantown, as well newspaper, billboard, radio, and television spots for 7th District Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents areas like Kensington, Fairhill, and Frankford.

Both Bass and Lozada are facing challenges from candidates aligned with progressive groups that have clashed with business interests in recent years.

In the last two weeks, campaign finance reports show Philly For Growth has spent $90,260 on TV and digital advertising to support Bass, amid growing concern in development circles over challenger Seth Anderson-Oberman, who has pushed a progressive policy platform on housing and zoning issues.

The group began splashing out $211,135 for Lozada even earlier, as the nascent politician struggled with fundraising. Last year Lozada took over from her former boss, longtime Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, who resigned to run for mayor, and is now facing a primary challenge from social worker Andrés Celin.

While outside groups have been spending heavily in the mayor’s race, Philly for Growth remains something of an anomaly in the Council contests. Philadelphia 3.0, another business friendly PAC, has spent about $300,000 on direct mail advertising to support an identical slate of candidates in the at-large race, but Philly for Growth is financing TV spots in a race where few candidates can afford to independently do so.

With just three out of 10 district Council races expected to be competitive, the at-large race has drawn the most interest after four members resigned within the last year to run for mayor.

Incumbent at-large candidates Isaiah Thomas and Katherine Gilmore Richardson are also endorsed by the PAC, but they have received less than $25,000 each in support. Both have been endorsed by a cross-section of political organizations, ranging from progressive groups like Reclaim Philadelphia to the Democratic City Committee, and are favored to retain their seats.

A spokesperson for Philly for Growth declined to comment.

The PAC has drawn contributions from prominent real estate players such as the Pennsylvania Apartment Association ($50,000), the Greater Philadelphia Association of Realtors ($50,000), as well as venture capitalist Richard W. Vague ($25,000). But a recent $400,000 injection from a political group financed by Yass — a Republican mega donor who supports school privatization — has sparked backlash from some Democratic voters.

Super PACs can spend unlimited amounts of money as long as they do not coordinate with the candidates or their campaigns. Candidates have no say in who can donate or contribute to super PACs — or the groups’ campaign messaging.

But advocates have still called on Democratic Council candidates to denounce the billionaire’s emergence in the race.

Three of the five at-large candidates whose campaigns are being boosted by the PAC issued statements distancing themselves from the spending.

Gilmore Richardson and Thomas both reaffirmed their support for public schools and emphasized they would never seek support from a Republican mega donor. Itzkowitz also publicly rejected the Yass money.

Santamoor emphasized that her campaign itself did not accept contributions from Yass. West told The Inquirer he didn’t appreciate the implication circulated on social media that he opposed traditional public education due to his support from Philly for Growth as well as his past role as chief operations officer at People for People Inc., a nonprofit that operates a charter school.

“I don’t know [Yass] and I don’t have any opinion of him,” West said. “He funded a PAC and the PAC thinks enough of me to support me, then OK. But I fully support great, quality education, and I think it’s wrong to be so divisive when it comes to quality education.”

Campaign finance reports filed Friday also revealed Yass is bankrolling a separate super PAC that is running attack ads against Gym’s mayoral campaign. Gym held a rally Monday to protest Yass’ involvement in the election.

At the rally, Nicholas O’Rourke, who is running for an at-large Council seat with the Working Families Party, accused Yass of “trying to buy” public office with his “outsized resources.”