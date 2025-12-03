Republicans won in Trump-friendly Tennessee, despite swing toward Democrats. Here’s what it means for Pennsylvania and 2026.

A special election in a safely Republican district in Tennessee became must-watch TV for political observers Tuesday night, the latest sign of anti-Trump sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The Associated Press called the race in Tennessee’s seventh congressional district for Republican Matt Van Epps, who was leading Democrat Aftyn Behn by about 9 percentage points with about 99% of the vote in. That’s a steep decline from the 22-point win Donald Trump recorded in the same district just last year and his 39-point victory in 2016.

Advertisement

It’s the latest sign of a Democratic blue wave forming, following Election Day sweeps in Virginia, New Jersey, and Virginia last month. It’s also the third straight special election in a deeply Republican district where voters swung toward the Democratic candidate by double-digit margins.

“Sometimes in politics, what is happening is clear and in front of you,” David Chalian, CNN’s Washington bureau chief and political director, said Tuesday night. “Democrats are significantly, significantly over-performing what Kamala Harris did last year versus Donald Trump in all of these places.”

While Democrats weren’t successful in stealing a Republican seat Tuesday night, there are about 100 districts Trump won by a slimmer margin Republicans will now need to defend during the 2026 midterms, according to the New York Times. Democrats need to flip just a couple to take back the majority for the remainder of Trump’s term.

While Trump celebrated the victory on social media, Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin called the results “a flashing warning sign for Republicans heading into the midterms.”

Advertisement

“What happened tonight in Tennessee makes it clear: Democrats are on offense and Republicans are on the ropes,” Martin said in a statement.

What is the Republican majority in the House?

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R., La.) is dealing with a shrinking majority. Read more J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Van Epps’ victory means Republicans will hold 220 seats, while Democrats have 214 seats. 218 are needed to control the majority.

Two seats remain vacant, and both are expected to go to Democrats, further reducing Speaker Mike Johnson’s already slim majority.

Advertisement

The first is in Texas, where a runoff will be held Jan. 31 to fill the seat vacated by the death of Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner. The race is down to two Democrats — Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards.

The second open seat is New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, which will hold a special election April 16 to fill the spot vacated by New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill. While the district’s been represented by Republicans as recently as 2018, it’s been safely blue since maps were redrawn following the 2020 census and is expected to remain in Democratic control.

Not surprisingly, there’s a lot of interest among Democrats vying to replace Sherrill. At least 13 have or are about to enter the race, a lengthly list that includes former Rep. Tom Malinowski, progressive activist Analilia Mejia, Obama White House alum Cammie Croft, Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, and current Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way.

Just one Republican has announced they’re running to replace Sherrill — Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway.

Advertisement

Then there’s the Georgia seat of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is set to become vacant following her resignation on Jan. 5. It’s unclear when Georgia will hold a special election to replace Greene, but Gov. Brian Kemp is required to set a date within 10 days of Greene stepping down.

The seat is considered safely Republican, but that’s hardly definitive after what happened in Tennessee Tuesday night.

Why was there a special election in Tennessee?

Former Rep. Mark Green (R., Tenn.) left Congress suddenly to launch his own business. Read more J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Tuesday’s special election was held to replace the seat vacated by Republican Mark Green, who resigned in July to launch a new business called Prosimos.

Green’s decision to leave Congress, and his role as the chair of the Homeland Security Committee, came in the middle of serving his fourth term.

Advertisement

So what is Prosimos? According to Green, it’s a development and strategy firm designed to help U.S. businesses better compete against the influence of China. The company’s website says it provides “tailored strategies and expert guidance to navigate the complexities of global business development.”

What does this mean for Republicans in Pennsylvania and New Jersey?

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R., Pa.) is one of four Pa. Republicans facing a tough reelection battle. Read more Steven M. Falk / Staff Photographer

If there’s a trend since Trump’s inauguration, it’s that voters are keen on punishing Republicans at the ballot box.

In four previous special elections for House seats held in 2025, Democrats significantly outperformed Kamala Harris margins in 2024. That’s also true of Election night victories in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, and Georgia, where two Republicans were booted off the state’s Public Service Commission.

Closer to home, there are five House seats — four in Pennsylvania, one in New Jersey — that Democrats hope to flip during the 2026 midterms, potentially deciding the balance of power during the final two years of Trump’s presidency.