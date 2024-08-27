Text message scam targets Pennsylvania voters, election officials warn

Election officials are warning Pennsylvanians to be wary of potential scam text messages that are targeting voters in Bucks County and elsewhere in the state ahead of November’s election.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said Pennsylvania voters should expect more of these messages to be sent in the weeks leading up to the general election when the state is likely to decide control of the White House.

Advertisement

“Voters should be aware that opportunistic bad actors may attempt to use this campaign season to send phishing or smishing emails/texts.” Matt Heckel, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email.

What is in the messages?

The messages tell voters false information about their registration status or ballots, including that they are not registered to vote or that their voting information is incorrect. Other messages say there is an issue with a voter’s mail ballot or that their April primary vote was not counted.

“We have you in our records as not registered to vote. Check your registration status & register in 2 minutes,” said one message shared by the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department.

In Bucks County, some the messages have directed voters to “call the Board of Elections” and provides a fake number to do so, a county press release said.

Officials in Lehigh County and Lebanon County have warned about similar messages that also include a link for voters to follow, according to Fox 43 and Lehigh Valley News.

In each case, the messages were not sent by local election offices and officials have warned voters not to follow the links or call the provided numbers.

How do you identify phishing messages?

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State said the department will never send voters information about their specific voting record. Any messages the department does send are meant to serve as reminders of election deadlines and will include the state’s election website vote.pa.gov.

Bucks County officials said that any correspondence will show up on caller ID as “County of Bucks” and come from the number 215-348-6000.

Voters who think they are receiving a scam message should report it the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, officials said.