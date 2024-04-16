Skip to content
Trump and Biden keep coming to Pennsylvania. Here’s where they have stopped this year.

Trump and Biden see Pennsylvania as a key battleground this year.

Former President Donald Trump claims he will debate President Joe Biden while delivering remarks at a rally in Schnecksville, Pa. on Saturday.
President Joe Bidens visit to Philadelphia on Thursday will mark his seventh stop in Pennsylvania this year.

The visit is the last in a three day tour of the state Biden began Monday ahead of next week’s primary election. And it comes days after former President Donald Trump spent Saturday in Pennsylvania, holding a fundraiser in Bucks County and a rally in Lehigh County.

» READ MORE: Trump and Biden are poised for a rematch in Pa. Here’s what’s changed since 2020.

Pennsylvania, which played a decisive role in the 2020 election, has already become a frequent campaign stop for Biden and Trump in their 2024 rematch.

Both candidates have identified the state as a major battleground again this year. Trump has visited the state twice while Vice President Kamala Harris has made two trips of her own on behalf of Biden.