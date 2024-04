Trump and Biden keep coming to Pennsylvania. Here’s where they have stopped this year.

Former President Donald Trump claims he will debate President Joe Biden while delivering remarks at a rally in Schnecksville, Pa. on Saturday. Read more

President Joe Biden’s visit to Philadelphia on Thursday will mark his seventh stop in Pennsylvania this year.

The visit is the last in a three day tour of the state Biden began Monday ahead of next week’s primary election. And it comes days after former President Donald Trump spent Saturday in Pennsylvania, holding a fundraiser in Bucks County and a rally in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania, which played a decisive role in the 2020 election, has already become a frequent campaign stop for Biden and Trump in their 2024 rematch.

Both candidates have identified the state as a major battleground again this year. Trump has visited the state twice while Vice President Kamala Harris has made two trips of her own on behalf of Biden.