This is the opposite of winning a Trump primary.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply denounced Republican Bill McSwain, who he once appointed as a U.S. attorney, and said there’s no way the ex-prosecutor’s campaign for Pennsylvania governor will win his endorsement.

“One person in Pennsylvania who I will not be endorsing is Bill McSwain for Governor,” Trump said in a statement that repeated his lies about the 2020 election. “He was the U.S. Attorney who did absolutely nothing on the massive Election Fraud that took place in Philadelphia and throughout the commonwealth.”

McSwain has been campaigning on his ties to Trump, touting his appointment as the top federal prosecutor in Philadelphia and running ads that show the two men smiling together.

But while Trump still has yet to endorse a candidate in the crowded Republican primary field, he made clear Tuesday that it won’t be McSwain.

“Do not vote for Bill McSwain, a coward, who let our Country down,” Trump said.

A McSwain campaign spokesperson didn’t immediately comment Tuesday morning.

