Bill McSwain has a serious problem. And it’s all about Donald Trump.

The former president, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Sunday, claimed then-Attorney General Bill Barr prevented McSwain from investigating voter fraud in Philadelphia last year when McSwain was the local U.S. Attorney.

Trump, who has repeatedly lied about a stolen election since losing to President Joe Biden, didn’t say McSwain’s name at CPAC, but cited his title and office. And Trump claimed McSwain put it all in writing in a letter to him Saturday.

McSwain, a West Chester Republican gearing up for a likely 2022 run for governor, has offered zero response. Trump made a similar claim during a July 3 rally in Florida.

McSwain has been stunned into silence about Trump. Clout has offered detailed descriptions with our questions about the Florida rally, an upcoming book that is sure to stir more controversy, and now Trump’s CPAC allegation. The former fed has nothing to say about any of it.

At CPAC, Trump again accused Philadelphia of running corrupt elections while offering no proof and ludicrously suggesting he didn’t want to get involved in the very claim he was making public.

“This just came out in a letter,” he told a cheering crowd. “We have a letter. You’ll have to get it from him. Because I want to stay out of it. Get if from the U.S. Attorney. I’m sure he’d be willing to provide it.”

See the Trump trick? Make a wild claim, stick someone else with responsibility to prove or disprove it, and inject one more lie into the national conversation without a scrap of evidence.

The CPAC crowd loved it.

And the problems keep coming for McSwain.

Business Insider reports that Michael Wolff’s book coming out Tuesday — “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” — reveals Trump bypassed Barr after the 2020 election, directly calling McSwain and other swing-state federal prosecutors to pressure them to open voter fraud probes.

Wolff’s book reportedly says Trump found it “inconceivable” that U.S. attorneys “didn’t see the crime here” and “wouldn’t do what he wanted.”

Trump seemed to hint at that at CPAC.

“He was not allowed to do his job,” Trump said. “And I saw that. He was all enthused and then, all of a sudden, it was like he was turned off.”

Barr, who rejected Trump’s claims about widespread voter fraud in December, more recently told The Atlantic his former boss’s allegations were “all bull—.”

McSwain, who has been making his post-Trump political career about his law-and-order record, now appears perplexed and speechless as the ex-president uses him as a cudgel to bash Barr and the Justice Department for not fighting to overturn a free and fair election.

McSwain vowed last October to keep close watch on the election and then filed no voter fraud cases. His silence now empowers Trump to continue making his claims.

While McSwain stays mum, other Republicans, including former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and State Sen. Doug Mastriano, are agitating for a new Arizona-style investigation of Pennsylvania’s 2020 election, as Trump has demanded. Barletta is already a candidate for governor. Mastriano is a likely contender.

