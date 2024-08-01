Philly Democrats sound off on Donald Trump’s racist comments about Kamala Harris: ‘Consistent with his entire record’

A day after former President Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks on Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity, Philadelphia Democrats and labor leaders on Wednesday criticized Trump for saying Harris at some point “happened to turn Black.”

Harris, whose mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican, has publicly embraced both identities. She attended Howard University, a historically Black university, and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority.

Trump, however, is attempting to use her Indian heritage to undermine her popularity among Black voters, who will be critical in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. Harris would be both the first Black woman to serve as president and the first Asian American if she defeats Trump in November.

“What he did is consistent with his entire record,” State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D., Phila.) said at a news conference at an office of the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ. “He hates Black people. He hates women and especially hates accomplished Black people and accomplished women. He can’t stand that because they threaten him and his existence.”

Hughes was joined in condemning Trump by State Reps. Danilo Burgos, Joe Hohenstein, and Ben Waxman, and City Council members Kendra Brooks, Rue Landau and Anthony Phillips.

“We know she is a champion of all communities of color,” Landau said. “We know that she is wonderful and beautiful and gets to identify in whatever way she is. And she’s a proud, proud member of the Black community.”

Trump made the comments disparaging Harris’ mixed race identity during a Wednesday interview at the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. Later that day, Trump’s campaign projected an image of an article on Harris’ Indian American background inside the arena in Harrisburg ahead of the former president’s rally.

Trump has doubled down on his comments. On Wednesday he posted an image of Harris wearing a sari on his social media platform Truth Social, writing, “Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated.”

The line of attack is strange because Harris has long been vocal about being mixed race.

For instance, she wrote in her 2019 her memoir that “my mother, grandparents, aunts and uncle instilled us with pride in our South Asian roots” and also that her mother “knew that her adopted homeland would see [Harris’ sister] Maya and me as Black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud Black women.”

Trump’s attempt to turn Harris’ Indian heritage into a campaign issue comes as his running mate’s wife, Usha Vance, an Indian American and practicing Hindu, has faced a barrage of racist abuse online.

Sen. JD Vance, the Ohio Republican running to be Trump’s vice president, spoke about the online attacks against his wife on The Megyn Kelly Show just four days before Trump’s NABJ appearance.

“I love her because she’s who she is. Obviously, she’s not a white person, and we’ve been accused, attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha,” Vance said.

This is a developing story.