Attendees at Trump’s rally Saturday walked through metal detectors, were prohibited from bringing weapons

Attendees at former President Donald Trump’s Butler County rally on Saturday said security mirrored what they’d experienced at other Trump rallies.

But minutes into Trump’s speech someone opened fire, killing one person, leaving two others in critical condition, and causing minor injuries to Trump, who said his ear was struck by a bullet.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the suspected gunman was dead but law enforcement has not identified the shooter. The Secret Service said the suspected shooter was on “an elevated position” outside the rally.

A map published by the New York Times says the suspected shooter’s body was located on a building near the rally. The area closely surrounding the rally site is relatively flat, based on a topographical map, accessed on Google Maps.

FBI personnel are on the scene and working with the U.S. Secret Service to investigate the assassination attempt. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, the Associated Press reported.

A long list of items was prohibited from the event, including but not limited to any bags that did not meet specific size requirements, firearms and weapons, noisemakers, umbrellas, laser lights and laser pointers, or explosives of any kind, such as fireworks, according to a list of prohibited items provided to attendees and obtained by The Inquirer.

Nathan Ryber, a Trump supporter who has been to four rallies, said protocol for this rally was the same as it had always been.

“You go through Secret Service and you go through a metal detector,” he said.

The gun shots, Ryber said, sounded like they were near him, in the section that was limited to volunteers or those who were granted early entry.

Dylan Paulson, 19, and his brother Nick aren’t as experienced as Ryber in attending Trump rallies. This was their first time attending any type of political rally.

To get into the rally, Paulson said, there was a long line to go into tents where security would check bags. There were also about 10 metal detectors and after walking through one, security used additional handheld metal detectors. He also noted that there was a large police presence.

After the rally started and Trump began speaking, Paulson and his brother heard the gunfire and ducked to the ground. He said they were 50 to 100 feet away from the former president.

“When you’re laying on the ground, and you don’t know what’s going on, all you’re thinking is ‘Oh, my gosh, there’s a shooter in here, my life is in actual danger,’” Paulson said.

Part of the Secret Service’s core protection strategies involves relying heavily on local law enforcement and community partnerships.

The Presidential Protection Act of 2000 allows the Secret Service to participate in the “planning, coordination and implementation of security operations at special events of national significance.”

If an event is designated as a “National Special Security Event” by Homeland Security, the Secret Service assumes the lead agency role.