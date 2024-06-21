These are the protests lined up for Trump’s rally at Temple

Former President Donald Trump is making his Philadelphia campaign rally debut at Temple University’s Liacouras Center Saturday night and he can expect Philadelphians of all political persuasions to be there to greet him.

Out in full force will be young Republicans from the Temple community who will be there to support their candidate of choice and his right to speak on campus, said Billy Walker, president of Temple University College Republicans, which officially endorsed Trump on June 14. Some members of the club will also be volunteering at the event.

They will be sharing the steamy summer night air with protesters who plan to make it known that they are unhappy to see the GOP presidential candidate appear at Temple, which overwhelmingly supported Biden in the last election and has long preferred Democratic candidates.

Philadelphia and Temple police will work together on security with city police taking the lead, given that it isn’t a Temple sponsored event, said Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s vice president for public safety. ”We are no stranger to large events throughout the city,” she said. “There is a template already for how we handle this.”

The city’s civil affairs unit will be there to help with whatever protests or counter-protests may arise, she said. The university is mindful of First Amendment rights and there will be areas for people to gather, she said. With high temperatures forecast, a water station and medics also will be on hand to help, Griffin said.

Here’s what to expect from any protests or demonstrations against Saturday’s rally.

“Philly is Biden Country”

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is hosting a protest on Saturday in conjunction with other local groups to and show support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Bob Casey (D.,Pa.). Casey is running his reelection bid in November against McCormick.

The protest is expected to start at 5 p.m. — two hours before Trump’s event is officially slated to begin. The demonstration will consist of marching, several speakers and protestors holding posters, said State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Philadelphia) who represents the district that includes Temple and chairs the state Democratic party.

Street expects the participation of activists from Philadelphia Young Democrats and organized labor unions as well as clergy and elected officials — a “whole lot of folks,” he said.

He added that individuals from other organizations, like Reclaim Philadelphia or Philly Democratic Socialists of America, will also be participating, though they have no official partnership with the rally.

“I want people to know that there’s support for [Biden],” Street said. ”He’s strong and Philly is Biden country.”

Biden received more than 603,000 votes in Philadelphia in 2020, surpassing Obama’s more than 595,900. Though he did net fewer votes in Philadelphia than any Democrat since John Kerry in 2004.

Reserving tickets (and then not showing up)

Soon after news broke about Trump’s visit to North Philly, Temple University Democrats came together to hatch a plan to make their protest against the former president’s arrival heard, despite so many students being physically away from campus for the summer.

The club is using its Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages as well as word of mouth to encourage members, family and friends to book two tickets to the rally, and then not follow through on the reservation, in hopes of producing many empty seats at the event.

“We want to encourage young people and students to legally and peacefully use their voices to express their disdain for the former president’s visit,” said Lourdes Cardamone, a rising junior and the president of Temple University Democrats.

Cardamone said it’s frustrating that Trump would choose to visit Temple’s campus despite the large number of students who are displeased with his candidacy.

Seventy-three percent of Temple’s eligible student voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election. A vast majority supported Biden in that election with Trump winning only 5% of the vote in the precincts within a half-mile radius of the university’s main campus.

“We’re going to give Trump the welcome he deserves, which is just an auditorium of empty seats,” Cardamone said.

Pro-Biden Kiosks, Billboards, and More Billboards

The national Democratic party is launching new ads just in time for Trump’s arrival at Temple in the form of billboards, pro-Biden kiosks touting Biden’s policies for students, and a mobile billboard that will circle campus.

The billboard, located south on I-95 at the east side of Westmoreland, will display an ad about Trump’s relationship with Black Americans. The mobile billboard will also explore Trump’s relationship with Black Americans and mention North Philadelphia.

“Donald Trump was a disaster for minority communities — particularly Black Americans. He says he’s not racist, but his record says differently,” said Abhi Rahman, a DNC spokesperson, noting unemployment rates and the racial wealth gap during Trump’s presidency.

Rahman also emphasized the importance of reelecting Biden and Harris to maintain their student debt forgiveness policies.

“President Biden is pro-education, full stop. When it comes to communities of color and students, the choice for President couldn’t be clearer,” Rahman said.