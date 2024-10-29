A Delco committeeperson was detained for allegedly attempting to influence voters amid confusion over mail ballots. Here’s what to know.

Tensions over long lines as voters seek to cast an on-demand mail ballot began to boil over Monday when a GOP committeeperson from Marple Township was detained and cited for disorderly conduct at the Delaware County Government Center after officials say she interacted with residents waiting to vote.

Val Biancaniello, 55, was “disruptive, belligerent, and attempting to influence voters waiting in line,” according to a statement Tuesday from a county spokesperson.

Advertisement

Biancaniello’s detainment comes as frustrations over long lines, offices running out of material, and voters being turned away have been reported across Pennsylvania as counties face high demand for on-demand voting that is driven in part by voters who want to cast their ballot early but are uncomfortable voting by mail after former President Donald Trump spent years sowing doubt in the system.

The incident escalated after some residents in the line complained about Biancaniello’s behavior to members of the county Park Police Department, who were on site to provide security for the government center.

Officers from the department asked Biancaniello to leave, the spokesperson said. When she refused, she was handcuffed and led to a side room.

After a brief time, she was released and issued a summary citation.

Biancaniello did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

In a post on X, Biancaniello said she was responding to an elections worker who told the people waiting in line that they would have to wait two hours to receive their ballot, and said that those instructions were tantamount to voter suppression.

She said she believes she did nothing wrong, and plans to fight the citation she was given.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley shared the video of Biancaniello in handcuffs on X, and said she was encouraging voters to stay in line. He claimed the incident was proof of “voter suppression from the left” even as state law does not require counties to allow voters to request on-demand mail ballots.

What to know about on-demand mail voting

The deadline to request a mail ballot in Pennsylvania, whether on-demand or mailed to a voters home, is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in Bucks County and elsewhere have been frustrated as county election officials have cut off lines before the end of posted hours and turned away voters who sought to request and cast their ballot. Mail ballots must be returned to county election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt has urged counties to allow voters in line by 5 p.m. Tuesday to request and submit their mail ballot. But his guidance is non-binding and state law does not directly say whether voters in line when an election office closes must be allowed to present their application and immediately receive a ballot.

“Please remember that elections offices are not a polling place and that if you don’t apply for your mail ballot by 5 p.m. today, Pennsylvania’s 9,153 polling locations will be open for 13 hours on Election Day,” Schmidt said during a daily briefing Tuesday.

Schmidt reminded voters they can also apply for their mail ballot online and return it in person by Election Day. The mail ballot application can be accessed here and you can find your local board of elections’ office addresses and contact information here.

James Blair, a top staffer for Trump’s campaign, posted to X Tuesday afternoon that voters must stay in line and should contact the campaigns attorneys if they are not allowed to vote.

Pennsylvania voters can only vote early in-person by requesting and receiving a mail ballot in one trip. That process takes about 12 minutes per voter, according to Bucks County officials, and access to it varies by county based upon resources and number of election offices in a community. It is a courtesy process provided in all 67 Pennsylvania counties but that is not required by law.

The process is not subject to the same laws as in-person Election Day voting where voters in line by the time polls close must be allowed to vote.

The RNC sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt on Monday urging him to provide additional resources to counties and argued that voters should not be turned away when seeking to request an on-demand mail ballot.