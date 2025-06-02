Sen. Fetterman has low approval among Pa. Democratic primary voters, new poll shows

A poll conducted last week by a progressive PAC found 65% of likely Democratic primary voters in the state disapprove of how Sen. John Fetterman is doing his job.

The poll, from Forward Blue, a political action committee focused on increasing turnout among young voters, polled 3,972 Democratic primary voters on May 29-30 via text survey.

The survey found 34% of Democratic primary voters were undecided or open to alternatives if Fetterman faces a primary challenger and only 26% of respondents said they would definitely vote for Fetterman again.

“Democrats win when we show up, fight for working people, and stand by our values, not when we ghost the job,” David Austin, the PAC’s founder, said in a statement.

Austin formerly worked on Fetterman’s 2022 Senate campaign and acknowledged the goal of the survey was partly to attract potential primary challengers to his former boss when his term is up in 2028.

Fetterman has drawn the ire of progressives since becoming an outspoken supporter of Israel in the war in Gaza and after voting for several of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, who received her only Democratic vote from Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania senator has been candid about mistakes he thinks his own party has made and has developed friendships with Republicans in the Senate, including freshman Sen. Dave McCormick. Fetterman also visited with Trump at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

Former staffers expressed concerns in several publications about Fetterman’s health and commitment to the job.

“If Senator Fetterman won’t take accountability, then yes, we hope these numbers catalyze others to step up and know that the current youth voter demographic is receptive to them,” Austin said in a statement to the Inquirer.

While Austin’s PAC focuses on Gen-Z voters, the poll was administered to a representative sample of the primary voting population in the state, he said.

Austin, a South Jersey native, started the PAC during the 2024 presidential cycle at age 20 and brought in $22 million, according to FEC reports. The PAC ended the cycle with about $4 million cash on hand as of a December report.

Fetterman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fetterman was in Boston Monday morning at a televised debate with McCormick (R., Pa.) where he addressed recent criticism of his job duties. He called the concerns of former staffers “smears,” politically motivated after he started defending Israel in the War in Gaza, speaking out for more border security, and voting to prevent a government shutdown.

“It’s just part of a smear and that’s just not accurate,” he told Fox News’ Shannon Bream in the conversation. “I’m here. I’m doing that job. I’m defending on all those things and all of those important votes. I’ve always been there.”

Fetterman has missed fewer votes and committee hearings in recent weeks. He ramped up his travel last week spending part of his recess traveling around western Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear what the political situation may be in 2028 when Fetterman’s term is up and a presidential campaign is also unfolding. Democrats’ focus right now is on gearing up to win back seats in the 2026 midterms. Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have largely stood by Fetterman.

But progressive tensions remain.

Indivisible Pa., a statewide coalition of progressive groups, called on Fetterman to resign last month following frustrations with some of his policy stances and inaccessibility to the group.

On Sunday a former Democratic committeeperson from Cheltenham, Sophia Zoë Kilmer, called on Fetterman to resign at a local Pride event and announced her intent to run for U.S. Senate against him if he doesn’t.

Kilmer, a 41-year-old lawyer and advocate for transgender people, said in an interview with The Inquirer that Fetterman’s votes to confirm Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem upset her after campaigning for Fetterman.

“The Democratic response has been, ‘What does it matter they were going to be appointed anyway?’ And what I say is the opposition party matters,” Kilmer said.

“You’re our voice and when you abandon part of the people who get you elected, we can’t trust you’re gonna fight for any of us.”