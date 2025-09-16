Fetterman, McCormick condemn Democrats’ use of terms like ‘fascism,’ and ‘Nazism,’ on Fox

Pennsylvania Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick denounced the use of terms like “fascism” and “Nazism,” which have been deployed by some in the Democratic Party to criticize President Donald Trump and his allies.

Fetterman, a Democrat, and McCormick, a Republican, appeared on Bret Baier’s Special Report segment “Common Ground,” on Tuesday Night, urging political civility, following the killing of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk last week.

“This is such a dangerous time right now, and you don’t need this opportunity to share your opinions on it,” Fetterman said of those criticizing Kirk. “Just, it’s appalling, and allow folks enough space to grieve. The man hasn’t even been buried yet.”

Kirk’s alleged killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was formally charged with murder Tuesday and authorities said they will seek the death penalty in the case.

Kirk was gunned down Sept. 10 while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Fetterman’s appearance alongside McCormick comes two days after Fetterman told CNN’s Manu Raju that some in his party need to tone down verbal attacks about President Donald Trump.

“Do not ever, ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler,” Fetterman told Baier. “You will incite somebody to say, ‘Well, now I feel like I have to stop that, to get them out.’”

McCormick blamed political violence in part on people using terms like fascist that he thinks dehumanize those who believe or think differently than they do.

“The ability to disagree with your adversary but not hate them, not make them the enemy, is at the core of America,” McCormick said, noting he represents a state where nearly half of voters didn’t vote for him.

Kirk’s killing has sparked widespread mourning as well as calls from Trump and some of his allies to demonize those who disagree with them politically, including in Pennsylvania where outrage over comments made about Kirk’s death led to reports of doxing in the state.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized Tuesday for saying she’d “absolutely target” protesters engaging in “hate speech.”

The First Amendment provides widespread protections for free speech that does not directly incite violence. Baier noted that during his segment and quoted Kirk celebrating those protections, saying “Keep America free.”

“So there is this balance of speech, where, how far you go, what you cancel or take off the table but in our country free speech is protected,” he told the senators.

“Yes, it’s free speech,” Fetterman said. “But [with] free speech there comes a responsibility, because that could lead to … outcomes.”

The appearance on “Common Ground,” was the second for Fetterman, who did the segment in January with friend and colleague Sen. Katie Britt (R., Ala.).

Pennsylvania is one of only three states that has senators from opposing parties representing it in Washington. Fetterman and McCormick have had a markedly friendly relationship in a bitterly divided Congress. The two appeared on stage in June at Boston’s Edward M. Kennedy Institute in the fifth installment of “The Senate Project,” a debate series aimed at promoting bipartisanship in the U.S. Senate.

Baier on Tuesday asked McCormick if he was prepared to endorse Fetterman’s 2028 reelection bid on set. McCormick laughed and noted Fetterman had campaigned for former Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.), who McCormick defeated last year.

As Congress pivots to debate over a budget to keep the government open, Fetterman reiterated he would not vote to cause a shutdown. The comments came the same day Democratic Party leadership signaled a willingness to shut the government down if Republicans wouldn’t agree to concessions on healthcare.

“I absolutely, fully support extended the tax credits for the ACA,” Fetterman said, referencing the Affordable Care Act. “But I refuse absolutely to vote for anything ... that’s to shut our government down.”