Shapiro stumps for NJ gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill

On the first day of early in-person voting in New Jersey, and with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill showing a slim polling edge over her Republican opponent, Democrats called in the popular governor from neighboring Pennsylvania to drum up some enthusiasm among Garden State voters.

Gov. Josh Shapiro stumped for Sherrill at a senior center auditorium and an African Methodist Episcopal Church, targeting two groups seen as necessary for Sherrill to beat Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

“Thank you for getting off the sidelines,” Shapiro said to the crowd at the senior center, several of whom said they either voted by mail already or were on their way to the polls. “Thank you for doing your part. Thank you for being in this game. I am grateful.”

Outside of the Monroe Township senior center, Shapiro was a big draw among the crowd that lined up early Saturday to get through security.

“He’s very well liked,” said Connie Hamlin, 71, of Monroe Township, who sipped coffee to stay warm “Number one, he’s handsome. He’s young. That’s very important.”

Equally as important, she said, is that Shapiro is “for democracy” and “a decent person,” two traits she said Trump lacks.

Shapiro got standing ovations and roaring applause, but Sherrill was the main event.The Navy veteran and former federal prosecutor finds herself in a tight race with Ciattarelli, a Republican business owner and former New Jersey state lawmaker. A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll found Sherrill with a 5 point lead.

At the two campaign stops, Sherrill ripped into Trump, saying that while the price of consumer goods like coffee have skyrocketed, “Trump and his family are making billions.”

Sherrill said her opponent would rubber stamp Trump administration policies that are unpopular with many in New Jersey — such as Trump’s cancellation of $16 billion in funding to build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River.

“It’s about opportunity and affordability,” Sherrill said. “We’re fighting for our kids, to make sure they have a better future.”

Ciattarelli hit the campaign trail as well Saturday, stopping in Passaic, Bergen, and Morris counties with a message of “a stronger, safer, and more affordable New Jersey,” according to Facebook posts.

Friday evening, Republican President Donald Trump held a tele-rally for Ciattarelli, where he said Sherrill would “be a travesty as the governor of New Jersey” and urged voters to take part in early voting.

“You got to make sure the votes are counted, because New Jersey has a little bit of a rough reputation, I must be honest,” Trump said.

There is no evidence of mass voter fraud in New Jersey or anywhere else in recent elections, but Trump still claims the 2020 election was rigged against him, and has appointed a notorious Pennsylvania election denier to a federal position monitoring elections. On Friday, the Department of Justice said it will send federal observers to monitor elections in New Jersey and California.

At a news conference Saturday, Sherrill said she’s proud that New Jersey’s elections have been “open, transparent, and free.”

“And we’re going to continue to do that, and ensure we don’t have any voter intimidation,” Sherrill said.

Hamlin said she likes Sherrill’s plan to lower energy costs, likes that she’s a woman, and feels it’s important to her that the next governor is a Democrat. “She’s soft-spoken, but she has meaningful things to say,” Hamlin said.

Shapiro spoke about how he was raised and how his faith teaches him that “no one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it.”

The message wasn’t lost on Steve Riback, who said Trump has given antisemitic people and other extremists “license to come out of the woodwork.” Riback, who is Jewish, said that Shapiro would be his top choice for president in 2028, above Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Shapiro urged voters frustrated with Trump to send a message to the rest of the country, “that here in Jersey, we value our freedom, we cherish our democracy, and we love our country.”

And, Shapiro held up Sherrill as someone who would get things done in New Jersey. Sherrill has cited Pennsylvania as an example of a state with more efficient business licensure rules and better-managed energy costs.

Shapiro, who has not officially announced his reelection campaign yet, has long been floated as a presidential hopeful by Democratic insiders and national pundits. Shapiro’s soon-to-be-released memoir will likely add to speculation about his 2026 intentions.

After the senior center visit, Shapiro and Sherrill hit the turnpike up to New Brunswick, where a packed Mount Zion AME Church — congregants had come in on buses from around the state — was waiting for him.

Shapiro said it was up to Democrats to keep, and build upon, what the founders created. “We are those people, and this is a moment where we have to do this work. We’ve got to stand up for our rights,” he said. “We’ve got to keep perfecting our union.”

Pheobie Thomas, an AME member who traveled from Trenton for church, said Shapiro and Sherrill offered promising signs that they support “equitable access for all people, including Black people.”

Thomas, 48, said there’s a long history of Democratic politicians courting Black churches for votes, and that’s for good reason.

“The Black church is extremely important,” Thomas said. “We do go to the polls. We do show up.”

As for Shapiro, she said he was speaking to New Jersey — but at the same time, he hinted that he was speaking to a broader audience.

“You just know that there’s that potential of, you know, I may come back again to ask for your vote.”

Staff Writer Robert Moran contributed to this report.