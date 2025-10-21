Gov. Josh Shapiro will release a memoir in 2026

Josh Shapiro is releasing a memoir that will take readers through the Pennsylvania governor’s career and personal life, including the attempt on his life and his place on the shortlist for Kamala Harris’ vice president.

On Tuesday, Harper — an imprint of Harper Collins Publishing — announced the release of Shapiro’s forthcoming memoir, Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service, which will hit shelves on January 27.

Shapiro, 52, a career politician since graduating from the University of Rochester, ascended to the peak of Pennsylvania’s government when he was elected attorney general in 2016 and later governor in 2022. Beforehand, he worked his way up the ladder through advising senators and being elected to local roles such as Montgomery County Commissioner and state representative.

Shapiro was one of Harris’ potential picks for vice president during the 2024 presidential election campaign. Harris also released a book on her 107-day presidential campaign, which includes stories from her interview with Shapiro for the role.

Shapiro’s memoir will also detail the arson attack on the governor’s mansion, where just hours after Passover earlier this year, Cody Balmer set the home ablaze with incendiary devices. Balmer pleaded guilty last week to attempted murder.