Bob Casey voices support for Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick

Sen. Bob Casey expressed his support for Gov. Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris’s potential running mate, following a news conference for employment nonprofit Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Shapiro is “ready to take the job,” Casey (D., Pa.) said, citing Shapiro as a “great communicator who has shown through his work as governor that he “knows how to lead a big state on major initiatives.”

“I think Josh is prepared right now not only to do the work of a candidate for vice president, but most importantly, I think he’s prepared to do the job that he and Kamala Harris would be elected in,” Casey said.

The possibility of Shapiro becoming Harris’ running mate may leave Pennsylvanians who voted for him concerned over him leaving the state, but Casey said him being selected would be a “wonderful opportunity for the Commonwealth” and a “source of pride” for his supporters.

“I’m obviously very biased in favor of Josh,” he said.

Casey also spoke about the three Americans — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva — freed from Russia Thursday. Casey said that while he is “happy about that result,” Americans should maintain their focus on detainee Marc Fogel, a Pennsylvania teacher who is still imprisoned in Russia.

He said he spoke with Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Adviser, last night and “urge[s] the administration” to “mention [Fogel’s] name” and prioritize his case to have him released.

“It’s important that we keep his name in the news and in front of people as a diplomat, so negotiators and others within our government continue to press for his release,” Casey said.

Casey was in Philadelphia Friday to discuss securing nearly $22.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for PhilaWorks, which will support workforce training programs and provide southeastern Pennsylvanians with jobs in industries, including health care, construction, and energy sectors. It will serve 3,000 people, said Pat Clancy, CEO of PhilaWorks.

The rescue plan is the most “underestimated piece of legislation in recent American history,” Casey said, adding that the grant is a “direct investment at a terrible time” for the country, where the COVID-19 pandemic still exists.

It was a “competitive” process to receive funding, Casey said, as only 32 applicants out of 509 were selected.

“We’re grateful to see this program operational [and] we’re grateful to see here in West Philadelphia, the Skills Initiative, thriving and preparing folks here in the region, the future workforce of the region, for training in careers like health care and the building trades,” Casey said.

No other region in the country is better positioned to take advantage of these investments than Southeastern Pennsylvania, he added.