Trump to visit Bucks County for fundraiser Saturday, followed by rally in Lehigh Valley
Former President Donald Trump will attend a private event with GOP donors at Newtown Athletic Club, and will then travel to Schnecksville for an evening rally with supporters.
Former President Donald Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Saturday to attend a fundraiser in Bucks County and a rally in the Lehigh Valley.
Trump is expected to attend a private fundraiser at the Newtown Athletic Club in Bucks County on Saturday afternoon. The event is hosted by longtime GOP donors.
The former president is then expected to appear at a 7 p.m. rally in Schnecksville, Lehigh County.
His visit comes 10 days before the Pennsylvania primary. President Joe Biden also has planned campaign visits to the state next week.
Three reasons Trump picked the Lehigh Valley for his big rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday
There are several reasons former President Donald Trump is doing a big rally in the Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
First, it’s a political battleground in a highly competitive swing state.
Former President Donald Trump will visit Bucks County for a fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump is slated to be back in Pennsylvania for a fundraiser in Bucks County on Saturday — just 10 days before the state’s primary.
The fundraiser in Newtown will be hosted by several longtime GOP donors, including a health club owner who defied COVID closures in 2020. Tickets for the event start at $2,500 a person and go up to $250,000 for a host couple, according to the invitation.
Donald Trump is in Pennsylvania for a Bucks County fundraiser, followed by a rally in Lehigh County
Former President Donald Trump will be in Bucks County on Saturday for a fundraiser before heading to the Lehigh Valley for a rally.
Both areas are critical battlegrounds in Pennsylvania as Trump campaigns against President Joe Biden this year.