Trump to visit Bucks County for fundraiser Saturday, followed by rally in Lehigh Valley

Former President Donald Trump will visit Bucks County for a fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump is slated to be back in Pennsylvania for a fundraiser in Bucks County on Saturday — just 10 days before the state’s primary.

The fundraiser in Newtown will be hosted by several longtime GOP donors, including a health club owner who defied COVID closures in 2020. Tickets for the event start at $2,500 a person and go up to $250,000 for a host couple, according to the invitation.