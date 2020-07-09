Latest Pence stops along the roadway to greet fans in Lancaster
When Vice President Mike Pence touched down at the Lancaster airport, he was met by several dozen supporters — some wearing red, white, and blue — and elected officials. Pence wore a face mask as did about half of the supporters there to greet him.
On the way to his first stop — a campaign fundraiser hosted by Ron Kreider in nearby Manheim — Pence got out of the motorcade to greet fans lining Lititz Pike. Some others were gathered in a Sheetz parking lot near the airport, according to pool reports.
Pence is slated to stop next in Malvern, where he will hold a discussion on the economic recovery. He’ll meet with police officers at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge later. According to the FOP, Pence will meet with the family of slain police Cpl. James O’Connor, the six officers shot in Tioga last summer, and the two trapped inside a house during a standoff on 15th Street. He will also give remarks at a “Back the Blue” rally.
— Julia Terruso
Pence arrives at Lancaster airport
Vice President Mike Pence arrived at Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pa., at about 11 a.m. Thursday to start his series of stops in Pennsylvania.
— Tim Tai
Here’s why the places Pence and Biden are visiting are so important
The presidential race will kick into split-screen intensity in Pennsylvania Thursday as Mike Pence and Joe Biden visit the state in one of the busiest campaign days since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The current and former vice presidents are stopping in four regions with starkly different political characters that show why the state is such a contested battleground.
Pence will hold one event in a Republican stronghold that voted heavily for President Donald Trump, and another in a suburban Philadelphia county that has forcefully rejected him. He will also visit the deep blue city — rallying with police officers in a section of Philadelphia where the Trump campaign thinks it can make inroads.
Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee will speak near his Scranton birthplace, where Republicans have made significant gains.
Combined, the visits to Lancaster, Chester and Lackawanna counties and Philadelphia are pieces of the puzzle in which any shift, even a small one, could make a crucial difference in a state that was decided by about 44,000 votes in 2016, and which again could determine who wins the White House.
The veeps’ visits come amid staggering unemployment, a spike in coronavirus cases, and turmoil over systemic racism. Public polls show Biden leading Trump by 5 to 10 percentage points in the state, though it’s early.
— Jonathan Tamari and Julia Terruso
Mike Pence and Joe Biden are both coming to Pennsylvania today
Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden, Pence’s predecessor and the presumed Democratic nominee, plan to campaign at about the same time Thursday in Pennsylvania, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in the race for the White House.
Pence will stop in Lancaster, Malvern, and then Philadelphia, where he will meet with police officers and their families amid weeks of protests against police brutality nationally and in the city.
Biden is scheduled to visit Dunmore, near his hometown of Scranton, where he’ll tour a metalworks facility and deliver remarks on economic recovery.
Pennsylvania has already hosted both men several times in recent months.
— Julia Terruso