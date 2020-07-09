Pence is slated to stop next in Malvern, where he will hold a discussion on the economic recovery. He’ll meet with police officers at the Fraternal Order of Police lodge later. According to the FOP, Pence will meet with the family of slain police Cpl. James O’Connor, the six officers shot in Tioga last summer, and the two trapped inside a house during a standoff on 15th Street. He will also give remarks at a “Back the Blue” rally.