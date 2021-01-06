Latest One person shot at the Capitol
One person has been shot at the Capitol amid a melee with Trump supporters, according to the Associated Press.
NBC News aired footage of a woman on a stretcher being rushed out of the Capitol building.
— Rob Tornoe
Republican congressman calls on Trump to ‘call it off’
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wisc.), pleaded for President Donald Trump to call off his supporters, who have overtaken the U.S. Capitol.
“This is insane,” Gallagher, a Trump supporter, said during a call to CNN. “The president need to call it off. Call it off. It’s over. The election’s over.”
In a tweet, Trump called on his supporters to “remain peaceful,” but did not issue any order for them to leave the Capitol.
— Rob Tornoe
House chamber evacuated, members of Congress moved to a secure location.
The House chambers were evacuated, after protesters smashed glass doors and got into the room.
Protesters held by police were lying down outside the chamber, where security guards with guns drawn urged reporters and lawmakers to move “Quickly! Quickly!”
Those evacuated from the House chambers were moved to a secure location, where lawmakers began to pray together. Some knelt, others bowed their heads.
— Jonathan Tamari and Laura McCrystal
‘People are mad. That’s what this is about.’
The massive crowd of Trump supporters outside the Capitol didn’t disperse after what sounded like two loud blasts or after apparent tear gas clouded their view of the Capitol. They cheered when they saw fellow protesters had broken through by climbing the wall.
“It’s starting,” one man said ominously as sirens in the distance grew louder and someone started playing “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes.
Police cars sped toward the crowd, with one car swerving onto the grass where protesters stood, sending them racing away.
Barry Sullivan, 62, of Maryland, watched the chaos start to unfold and took a call from his worried wife.
”People are mad,” Sullivan said. “That’s what this is about.”
“Elections are our only recourse we have and if we lose that we lose the country,” he said. “This is happening because people won’t allow that. I’m not saying I condone violence but... that’s how our county was founded.”
— Julia Terruso
Protesters attempting to gain entry to the House Chamber
— Jonathan Tamari
Philadelphia congressman: ‘We’re basically hunkered down in the office’
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, a Philadelphia Democrat, said he and his staff are following instructions from the U.S. Capitol Police to shelter in place in their offices in a building across the street from the U.S. Capitol.
Evans said Congressional delegations are being called into the Capitol as each state’s Electoral College votes are counted, and in some cases, challenged. Republicans from Pennsylvania’s House delegation have said they will make such a challenge.
The states are called in alphabetical order. So Evans is not expecting to head through the underground tunnel to the Capitol for a while.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Evans said. “We’re basically hunkered down in the office.”
— Chris Brennan
Protesters breach Capitol, delaying certification vote
Footage airing on cable news Wednesday afternoon showed screaming protesters breaching the Capitol building and walking through its chambers, forcing a delay in the certification vote and leading to a lockdown of the building.
The Capitol building had been closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters made it to just outside the Senate floor, forcing Capitol police to lock down every door, according to New York Times political correspondent Jonathan Martin.
”It’s stunning,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said of the scene. “It’s quite frankly dangerous.”
The District of Columbia has issued a 6 p.m. curfew for Wednesday.
— Rob Tornoe
Lawmakers challenge Biden’s win, McConnell warns of ‘death spiral,’ and Trump says ‘we will never concede’
Republican lawmakers mounted their first official challenge to Joe Biden’s presidential election win Wednesday, objecting to state results from Arizona as they took up Donald Trump’s relentless effort to overturn the election results in an extraordinary joint session of Congress.
Outside, demonstrators tried to shove their way into the Capitol, scuffling with police, after a fiery rally near the White House in which Trump prodded his supporters to march to Capitol Hill.
In the House chamber, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, flanked by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, rose to object to the typically routine acceptance of electors.
The objection now forces two hours of debate in the House and Senate, sending lawmakers away to separate deliberations.
— Associated Press
Photos: Trump supporters gather on D.C. streets
— Jessica Griffin
Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania Senate want Congress to delay affirming Biden’s Electoral College win
The top Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate want Congress to delay certification of the Electoral College, joining a growing group of state and federal politicians who have baselessly called the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory into question.
In a letter dated Monday, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre) and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland), joined by all but seven members of the caucus, said certain “inconsistencies” with how the election was run in Pennsylvania still need to be investigated.
The letter was shared by outgoing President Donald Trump on Twitter on Tuesday night.
— Marie Albiges of Spotlight PA
What to know about congressional Republicans’ plans to object to Pennsylvania’s election results
Congress will convene a joint session Wednesday to count the Electoral College votes from the presidential election — with Pennsylvania in the crosshairs.
More than 100 Republican House members and a dozen senators have pledged to contest the state’s results and those from other battlegrounds, turning what’s normally a pro forma affair into what President Donald Trump and his allies cast as their last chance to reverse his loss.
Their efforts have essentially no chance of stopping Congress from signing off on President-elect Joe Biden’s victory — the last procedural step before his inauguration on Jan. 20.
“At the end of the day, Congress is going to count 306 electoral votes for the Biden-Harris ticket,” said Derek T. Muller, an election-law professor at the University of Iowa and an expert on the process. “The only question is, how do they get there and how long does it take?”
— Jonathan Lai, Jeremy Roebuck
Busloads of Pa. Trump supporters head to D.C. to protest
Raberta Hans, a 50-year-old teacher from Carbon County in Northeastern Pennsylvania, says she wants to make a stand for election integrity: “It’s too dangerous to not go back and count every ballot.”
Jackie Kulback, the local GOP chair in Cambria County, is looking forward to what “may be our last chance to get together as a group to show the president how much we support him.”
And Ben Philips, a 50-year-old computer programmer from Bloomsburg, is eager to see what President Donald Trump will do next: “It seems like he called us there for a reason, I think something big’s about to go down that no one’s talking about yet. I think he has an ace up his sleeve.”
They’re among the busloads of Pennsylvania Trump supporters heading to Washington on Wednesday as the nation’s capital braces for potentially tens of thousands of people to march in the streets during a chaotic day in Congress. Under normal circumstances, it would be a quiet day in Washington, as Congress convenes to certify the Electoral College results — usually a formality.
But Trump and his allies have transformed this perfunctory gathering into a national spectacle, as the president continues his push to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. An unprecedented number of congressional Republicans have said they will object to the results in Pennsylvania and other swing states Biden won — despite Biden’s decisive 306-262 Electoral College victory and 7-million popular vote win. Elections officials and dozens of state and federal courts across the country have rejected the Trump campaign’s lawsuits, and there is no evidence to support Trump’s claims of widespread fraud.
— Andrew Seidman, Julia Terruso
Eight Pennsylvania Republicans in Congress will join a push today to reverse Trump’s election loss
Pennsylvania will once again be at the center of a fraught national political battle Wednesday, when a typically routine ceremony to confirm the results of the presidential election is expected to become a brawl the country’s very democratic principles.
Dozens of Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate — including 8 from Pennsylvania — will try to block Pennsylvania’s presidential electors and those from some other states, attempting to overturn the will of the voters to keep President Donald Trump in power.
More than a dozen GOP senators and scores of House members have pledged to join the push to subvert the election results, based on false claims by Trump and arguments that have been resoundingly rejected in court and by a bipartisan cast of elections officials.
The plan is doomed to fail in the face of opposition from congressional Democrats and a significant share of Republicans, including Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey.
But the attempt to block Congress from accepting the results of an election will amount to one of the most direct challenges to American democracy in memory and a test of the GOP’s direction as Trump nears the end of his term.
It promises to turn what is normally a staid step in the transfer of power into a clash that has split the GOP, enraged Democrats, and fueled unfounded attacks on Joe Biden’s presidency before he even takes office.
— Jonathan Tamari