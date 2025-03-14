Mehmet Oz will testify before a Senate committee today to become head of nation’s Medicare, Medicaid programs

Celebrity doctor and former Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will testify before a committee of senators Friday, the first step in securing the votes to become head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

President Donald J. Trump announced Oz as his pick for the position in November, but the Senate committees scheduled all cabinet-level position hearings first, completing the process with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Tuesday.

Oz is nominated to run an agency that oversees the coordination and implementation of major health-care programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Affordable Care Act. Taken together, CMS oversees health insurance coverage for nearly half of all Americans and a budget of about $1.5 trillion annually.

His hearing, slated for 10 a.m. in a Senate office building adjacent to the Capitol, is poised to fall during a particularly intense moment in Washington as Congress has until midnight Friday to pass a spending budget to fund the government and avoid a partial shutdown.

Every one of Trump’s nominees that made it to a hearing has been confirmed in the Senate, which has a six-seat Republican majority. Oz, a cardiologist and former daytime talk show host, is likely to clear the process as well, but not before facing some tough questions from Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee Friday.

Democrats have signaled in letters sent to Oz that they will ask about his considerable financial ties to the health-care industry and holdings in companies that directly engage with the programs he will lead, as well as about past comments on abortion and privatizing Medicare.

Oz, a Republican, ran an unsuccessful campaign for Senate in 2022 against now-Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) His residency became a major theme of the campaign then given he relocated from New Jersey to run for the seat. Oz still owns a house in Bryn Athyn where his wife, Lisa Lemole Oz, has family and a mega-successful tree pruning company, Asplundh Tree Expert LLC.

Voting records also show Oz voted in Montgomery County in the presidential election last year.