Amber Rose doubles down on her endorsement with Lara Trump ahead of RNC speech: ‘Philly needs Donald Trump’

Philadelphia-born TV star Amber Rose had a lot to say about her recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump and Philly voters on Lara Trump’s podcast, “The Right View,” ahead of Rose’s speaking engagement at the Republican National Convention next week.

In a roughly 20-minute interview that aired Thursday evening, Rose told Trump, RNC co-chair and the daughter-in-law of the former president, her reasons for deciding to support the senior Trump, calling him an “alpha male.”

“I’m a single mother of two. I’m an American, I was born in Philadelphia. And for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male,” said Rose, a model, TV personality, and author. “He’s there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump.”

The host later asked about Philadelphians’ support for the former president. Rose, who grew up at Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philly, but felt that she never quite belonged in the city, believes more Philadelphians will be casting their ballot for Trump in November, pointing to her friends’ and family’s attendance at his rally at the Liacouras Center last month.

“They got to take pictures with him, and so yeah, I talk to people in Philly all the time,” Rose said. “Everyone I know is voting for Donald Trump … Philly needs Donald Trump.”

Rose officially expressed her support for Trump in a May Instagram post of Rose with the former president and former first lady Melania Trump, captioned “Trump 2024″ with three American flag emojis. Earlier this week, she said on X, formerly Twitter, that she would be speaking at the convention in Milwaukee where Trump will officially be chosen as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

She’s been vocal about her support for the former president as well as her opposition to President Joe Biden by sharing her excitement for Biden’s poor debate performance and appearing in a pro-MAGA video on X.

Eight years ago, however, Rose was singing a much different tune. “He’s just such an idiot. He’s so weird. I really hope he’s not president,” Rose said of Trump in an August 2016 interview with The Cut.

Seen as an advocate for women’s empowerment through her organizing of a “SlutWalk” in Los Angeles “to combat women’s equality issues,” Rose told Lara Trump that she feels “safer with [Trump] in office.” The former president was found liable in May 2023 for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

Until recently, Rose said she believes she was misinformed about Trump, but then she “did her research” by going down “a rabbit hole of right wing media” that managed to dispel her initial concerns, as a biracial woman, of Trump being a racist.

The Trump campaign has been making an effort to reach more Black voters, including voters in Philadelphia, and Rose’s speech at the RNC may be yet another part of that strategy.

A spokesperson for the convention did not return The Inquirer’s request for comment on Rose’s speech, and details about the event have yet to be added to the convention’s master calendar.