After Trump shared a racist video about the Obamas, Pa. lawmakers of both parties condemn the post: ‘Absolutely unacceptable.’

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R., Bucks) called on President Donald Trump to apologize for sharing a racist video Thursday night on Truth Social that depicts former President Barack Obama, the country’s first Black president, and former first lady Michelle Obama, as apes.

“Whether intentional or careless, this post is a grave failure of judgment and is absolutely unacceptable from anyone—most especially from the President of the United States. A clear and unequivocal apology is owed,” Fitzpatrick wrote in a post on X Friday afternoon.

The Bucks County Republican, who will be defending a key swing district this fall, joined a bipartisan ensemble of lawmakers who are condemning Trump’s post, which was deleted Friday after the widespread backlash.

The president has a long history of promoting inflammatory content online and making racist remarks. This post also comes in the wake of his administration’s decision to remove exhibits about slavery and other injustices from Independence National Historic Park and other national parks.

“President Donald Trump is a bigoted, small-minded man who has long spewed racist remarks and tried to whitewash our nation’s history. Today he finds a new low,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D., Philadelphia), a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, in a post on X. “His recent post is vile, disgusting, and abhorrently racist. Every elected official should speak up and condemn this hate.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) in a statement to The Inquirer, called the president’s post “Indefensible and horrendous.”

“That garbage came from, and should forever remain in, the twisted and grotesque corners of the internet,” he said.

Fitzpatrick, a moderate representing a purple county, has disagreed with Trump before but the lawmaker’s comments Friday serve as his one of his strongest rebukes yet.

“Racism and hatred have no place in our country—ever. They divide our people and weaken the foundations of our democracy,“ Fitzpatrick wrote. ”History leaves no doubt: when division is inflamed by those in positions of power, the consequences are real and lasting."

The White House blamed a staffer for the video, which was posted just five days into Black History Month, The Associated Press reported. This came after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said there was “fake outrage” over the post and that it was a meme inspired by The Lion King.

In addition to the Obamas, other Democratic leaders, including former President Joe Biden, were depicted as various animals in the video, which was set to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” and features Trump as the “King of the Jungle.” The clip of the Obamas appears to have originally come from a conservative user on X, The New York Times reported.

In addition to the election officials reacting with horror, Rt. Rev. Daniel G.P. Gutiérrez, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese in Pennsylvania, said that he was “repulsed and sickened” by Trump’s post and called on the president to resign.

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa) condemned the video late Friday afternoon after the White House had blamed it on a staffer.

“Posting this video is unacceptable and thankfully it has been taken down. It should never have been posted and does not represent who we are as a nation. Racism has no place in America,” McCormick said in a post on X.

Other Republican senators moved faster to publicly condemn Trump’s post.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.), the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, said Friday morning “it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro pointed to Scott’s comments when asked about the video during a stop in Philadelphia Friday.

“I actually agree with [Republican] Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina that it’s racist,” Shapiro said.

Fitzpatrick has in the past avoided calling out Trump directly even on those occasions when he disagreed with the president.

The Republican was the only member of his party’s delegation in Pennsylvania to vote against Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act on final passage, though he moved the legislation forward with an earlier vote. Trump called Fitzpatrick disloyal in response.

Fitzpatrick also recently voted to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies alongside Democrats and two other swing-district Republicans.

Fitzpatrick’s seat is one of four in Pennsylvania that is being targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, but he entered 2026 with significantly more campaign cash than any of his Democratic challengers.

The Bucks County lawmaker remains the only Republican in Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation that has yet to receive an endorsement from Trump.

Staff Writer Alfred Lubrano contributed reporting.