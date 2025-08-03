Brian Fitzpatrick voted against Trump’s big bill. Could it help him get reelected?

President Donald Trump went off-script during a recent speech in Pittsburgh with a strange attack against U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, one of two House Republicans to vote against his signature domestic policy package.

Without using his name, Trump accused the moderate Bucks County Republican of being disloyal for opposing his “big beautiful bill,” which became law last month.

“I did him a big personal favor. As big as you can get having to do with death and life,” Trump said cryptically on stage at Carnegie Mellon University.

“Sure as hell he voted against us,” Trump said. “… So much for favors.”

That comment underscored that Fitzpatrick has become a rarity in Washington as one of the very few Republicans willing to vote against Trump, a president who has become accustomed to near-absolute GOP loyalty. A little more than a year before the midterm elections, the five-term lawmaker says his vote against Trump’s budget bill emphasizes his loyalty to the constituents of his purple district, which covers Bucks County and a sliver of Montgomery County.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania’s Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is the lone Pa. GOP vote against the ‘big, beautiful bill’

Fitzpatrick’s independent streak — though questioned by some Democrats who note he has yet to actually sink one of his party’s key bills — could help him win reelection in a suburban swing district during a high-stakes year when Democrats are targeting his 1st Congressional District seat. But it could also spark pushback from Trump loyalists, especially if the president turns up the volume on his frustration with Fitzpatrick.

‘A big personal favor’

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee jumped on the president’s comment about doing Fitzpatrick “a big personal favor” in mid-July with an email blast questioning what “devastating blackmail” Trump could be holding over Fitzpatrick and whether he would use it to back a primary challenger against him.

The story behind the president’s comment is indeed deeply personal, but far from ominous, as described by several Pennsylvania Republicans and confirmed by Fitzpatrick.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick’s older brother, former U.S. Rep. Mike Fitzpatrick, died at age 56 after a battle with cancer. The late congressman’s crowning achievement was bringing a national veterans cemetery to Bucks County at Washington Crossing. It seemed only fitting for the elder Fitzpatrick to be buried there, but the former Navy ROTC enlistee did not meet the years of service required.

Then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.), who had served with Mike Fitzpatrick in Congress, got a waiver from the acting secretary of veterans affairs under Trump to make an exception for the late lawmaker. Thousands of people came out to a two-day visitation to pay their respects before his casket was transported, as bagpipes played, to the military cemetery he helped create.

Brian Fitzpatrick, who was first elected to fill his brother’s seat in 2016, confirmed that account but did not comment further on Trump’s recent remarks. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Regardless of the outcome or consequences’

Two days after Trump’s Pittsburgh appearance, Fitzpatrick voted against the rescissions bill, which included deep cuts to public radio stations and was pushed by the administration. The bill, like the budget package, passed without Fitzpatrick’s support. His opposition to both bills caused little harm to Trump or GOP leaders, but it again set him apart from the rest of the party.

As House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) and Republicans tried to whip votes for the budget bill late into the night on July 2, Fitzpatrick had already explained where he stood. And he wasn’t budging. He voted for the House bill initially, but said he opposed deeper cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid added by the Senate and had concerns about the latter’s impact on hospitals.

“I made it abundantly clear to every level of House leadership, including to the Speaker himself, well in advance of the vote, that I was a hard No on the Senate language, and that my vote was not up for discussion or negotiation, regardless of the outcome or the consequences,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

The vote could shield him from the attacks Democrats are wielding against Republicans who voted for the unpopular bill.

But his likely Democratic opponent next year, Bucks County Commissioner Bob Harvie, said Fitzpatrick still bears responsibility for the harm the bill could cause, given he supported the original House bill, which passed by one vote, before he opposed the final Senate version.

“He should have killed that bill when it was in the House,” Harvie said. “I don’t know if he’s looking for this to be his John McCain moment,” he said, referencing the late Arizona Republican senator’s 2017 vote that protected the Affordable Care Act during Trump’s first term.

Harvie said Fitzpatrick is far from a maverick in his party.

“He’s doing what his party is allowing him to do,” Harvie said. “When they need his vote, he’s there with them. When they don’t, they tell him he can pretend to be an independent.”

The DCCC, which has long been trying to unseat Fitzpatrick and argues he exaggerates his bipartisan bona fides, plans to keep hitting him on the initial “yes” vote. The group has already started running ads that blame him for hospitals losing funding.

Fitzpatrick, for his part, said he voted his district.

“The only people that I report to are the residents of Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District — they are my bosses, and I answer to them and them alone,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement to The Inquirer.