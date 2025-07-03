Pennsylvania’s Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick stands as the lone GOP holdout on ‘big, beautiful bill’ vote

House Republicans are quickly moving closer to passing President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic spending and tax policy package — potentially without the help of one member: U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick, a moderate who represents Bucks County, was one of a handful of Republicans to vote against a procedural vote to move the bill forward late Wednesday night. He was the only Republican “no” not to reverse on that vote by the early morning hours as negotiations went on. The House voted 219-213 to advance to final debate.

All Democrats voted against the procedural vote. The House was expected Thursday morning to start voting on the full bill. It’s unclear if Fitzpatrick will support it, but it looks likely to pass in the chamber either way.

Fitzpatrick’s vote against progressing the bill surprised many Republican colleagues, as he hadn’t publicly expressed doubt or concern with it, and wasn’t actively being lobbied by GOP leadership.

The bill re-ups Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, increases defense, energy production, and border security spending, and reduces federal spending on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. It is projected by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to increase the deficit by $3.3 trillion.

After voting, Fitzpatrick quickly left the floor, according to NBC News’ Melanie Zanona, who also reported he did not attend a meeting with Trump at the White House about the bill a day earlier.

Fitzpatrick has long been a more private lawmaker with his internal deliberations. And he’s voted against Trump and the GOP, on occasion, in the past.

He’s has also had long-simmering frustrations with Trump over the administration’s policies regarding Ukraine as it defends itself in the war with Russia.

Hours before the vote, Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who was stationed in Ukraine, sent a letter to Trump upon reports that the U.S. was withholding defense materials already promised to Ukraine.

“Mr. President, Ukrainian soldiers and pilots are not just protecting their homeland — they are holding the line for the entire democratic world,” he wrote. “This is a defining moment.”

The heat has also been on Fitzpatrick over cuts in the so-called “big beautiful bill” to Medicaid and SNAP. Constituents staged a “die in” at his Langhorne office the day before the vote.

According to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office’s projections, 10,000 people stand to lose Medicaid and about 2,000 stand to lose SNAP benefits in Bucks County under the changes to the program. (On Wednesday, Shapiro called out each Republican House member, including Fitzpatrick, on social media, sharing the state’s projections of how many people in their district would lose benefits.)

Fitzpatrick has yet to put out a statement on his thoughts on the bill, true for many Republicans navigating a tricky vote for an unpopular package of legislation that is being rushed through to meet Trump’s self-imposed July 4 deadline.

In May, after voting for an initial version of the reconciliation package, Fitzpatrick defended his vote, noting federal dollars on Medicaid would technically increase, even if the decrease in growth meant millions were projected to lose coverage.

“As this process proceeds, I will be working closely with the Senate to make constructive changes to this bill, specifically in the energy, workforce, and health portions of the bill so we can strengthen SNAP and Medicaid solvency for the long-term and ensure access for the most vulnerable that truly need assistance,” he said. “This will be a red-line for me before supporting final passage.”

His “no” vote immediately sparked primary election chatter from Trump faithfuls.

Scott Presler, a GOP grassroots organizer and MAGA influencer, posted on X:

“Yes, I am aware that Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA01) voted NO to the Big Beautiful Bill. Message received.”

Fitzpatrick will be running for his sixth two-year term in 2026 to represent purple Bucks County. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced earlier this year that it is targeting Fitzpatrick’s seat, along with three other Pennsylvania congressional districts, in hopes of flipping them from blue to red.

Fitzpatrick faced a more conservative primary challenger, anti-abortion activist Mark Houck, last year, and defeated him by 23 points.