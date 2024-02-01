The House passed an enhanced child tax credit bill. What does it mean?

A bill for an expanded version of the child tax credit — which could increase the number of low-income families receiving the credit and the amount they get — has passed in the House with bipartisan support.

The bill — which passed with 357-70 votes — was praised by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R, La.), who announced his support publicly, and marks a rare moment of bipartisanship at a time where Congress has been largely polarized.

“The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act is important bipartisan legislation to revive conservative pro-growth tax reform,” Johnson said in the statement. “Crucially, the bill also ends a wasteful COVID-era program, saving taxpayers tens of billions of dollars.”

Now, to become law, the Senate would need to pass its version of the bill.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is in the child tax credit portion of the bill?

The bill focuses on a $79 billion tax cut package that includes $33 billion to expand the widely used child tax credit for three years. The changes would allow more low-income families to access the credit and would allow many families to receive a larger credit. The figures would also be adjusted for inflation in the coming years.

How much would it go up compared to this year?

The tax credit is $2,000 per child, but not all of that is refundable. It would incrementally raise the amount of the credit available as a refund increasing it to $1,800 for 2023 tax returns, $1,900 for the following year and $2,000 for 2025 tax returns.

The bill also adjusts the top line credit amount to temporarily grow at the rate of inflation.

Households benefiting as a result of the changes in the child tax credit would see an average tax cut of $680 in the first year, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Who would be eligible?

The bill keeps a threshold of a household having $2,500 in income to be eligible for refundable child tax credit payments.

What else is in the bill?

The bill would also enhance a tax credit for the construction or rehabilitation of rental housing targeted to lower-income households, adding an estimated 200,000 housing units around the country.

That was a key priority of lawmakers from states with acute housing shortages and soaring prices. And it would ensure victims of certain natural disasters and the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment don’t get hit with a big tax bill for payments they received as compensation for their losses.

Are Congress leaders happy about it?

Reactions are mixed.

Some conservatives say the benefits are too high, while liberal members say it’s not enough.

“This bill provides billions of dollars in tax relief for the wealthy, pennies for the poor,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D. Conn.). “Big corporations are richer than ever. There is no even split.”

Meanwhile, the chief critics of the expanded child tax credit likened it to “welfare.”

“What is a refundable tax credit? It’s welfare by a different name. We’re going to give cash payments, checks, to people who don’t even pay taxes,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, (R., Ky.).

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R., Ga.) responded, “We all believe on this side of the aisle that you should work in order to receive federal benefits. That is something that this bill does.”

Ultimately, a significant majority from each party voted for the bill.

How did Pennsylvania reps vote?

According to the House voting transcript, of the 17 Pennsylvania House representatives who voted, all supported the bill except Republicans John Joyce of Hollidaysburg, Blair County, and Scott Perry, of Dillsburg, York County.

When would it start?

The tax credit could go into effect as soon as this tax season, if the Senate schedules a vote and passes it quickly.

When is the Senate vote?

The Senate hasn’t scheduled a vote on the bill yet, but Senate Democrats have already expressed general support for the legislation. Proponents for the bill hope its strong showing of support will inspire the Senate to take action fast.

With the Senate still needing to take up the bill, uncertainty continues to loom. But for a House that has struggled to get bills of consequence over the finish line, the tax legislation could represent a rare breakthrough.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.