JD Vance called Kamala Harris a ‘childless cat lady.’ This bar turned it into a drink special.

When JD Vance made a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her a “childless cat lady,” it flopped in many ways. The comment turned into a meme, merch, and discourse around the country about fertility, pregnancy and the nature of motherhood.

Now, the slight has also inspired a new libation at a popular Capitol Hill bar.

Beuchert’s Saloon, in Washington, D.C., announced its “Childless Cat Lady” special on Tuesday.

Described as “equal parts floral, fun, and frisky,” the lilac-hued drink features gin, Crème de Violette, St. Germain, Salers Aperitif, lemon, and is topped with foam and citrus shavings.

It’s the latest contribution to the tried and classic practice in D.C. of political-themed cocktails and drink specials.

On the heels of Harris’ announcement that she’d seek the Democratic nomination for president, restaurants and bars throughout the capitol have capitalized on the news with specials including a $10 coconut drink and $12 “brat” bratwurst special at the nonpartisan Union Pub and the “Kamala is brat(wurst)” meal deal at Willard’s Real Pit BBQ.

Speaking of political cocktail specials, a certain theme drink got extra attention this month in light of Harris’ announcement.

Mere hours before President Joe Biden announced he wouldn’t seek a second term, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer had posted a photo of himself imbibing in a “Wolf Spritzer” mixed drink during a soon-to-be-cut short Sunday brunch at El Presidente.