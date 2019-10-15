Matthews has been the outspoken host of Hardball for the past 25 years, which began in 1994 on NBC’s now-defunct America’s Talking channel. He began his career as a political aide on Capitol Hill for several Democratic congressman, including a six-year stint as chief of staff to longtime Speaker of the House of Tip O’Neill. Matthews also worked as the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for the San Francisco Examiner and as a columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle.