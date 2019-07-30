The second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election season kicks off Tuesday night, this time on CNN, which has tweaked the rules following last month’s debates so no candidates will be asked to raise their hands to answer.
CNN told campaign representatives there would be “no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.” The move comes after many candidates raised their hands when asked if their health care plans would cover undocumented immigrants and if they would decriminalize illegal border crossings.
“Invariably a question can be open for interpretation,” Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, told the Associated Press. “Trying to simplify a question into a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer can be confusing and may not always be fair.”
Hosting Tuesday’s debate is The Lead host and Philadelphia native Jake Tapper, who will be joined by fellow CNN host Don Lemon and chief political correspondent Dana Bash. Instead of dividing up each hour as MSNBC did last month, Tapper, Lemon, and Bash will be on hand for both hours of each debate.
Joe Biden, who will take the stage on night two Wednesday, enters as the frontrunner among Democrats. Thanks to CNN’s random drawing, Biden will once again face off against Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who gained traction last month by confronting the former vice president on race and forced busing during the first debate.
My colleague Jonathan Tamari predicts Biden and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are heading for a debate clash this time around, after going back and forth for the better part of a week about who has done more to help African American communities.
Another interesting wrinkle of the second debate’s draw is that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will share the stage, where they’ll likely be forced to defend their progressive policies amid more-moderate but lesser-known candidates Tuesday night.
Each Democrat will have 60 seconds to answer a moderator’s question, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals. CNN also warned campaign representatives that it will reduce the air time of candidates who constituently interrupt the debate.
When: Tuesday, July 30
Where: The Fox Theater, Detroit, Mich.
Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Moderators: Chief political correspondent Dana Bash, CNN Tonight host Don Lemon, and The Lead anchor Jake Tapper.
TV: CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español
Streaming: CNN.com, CNN app, CNNgo app (free)
CNN will lead into its debate coverage with Erin Burnett OutFront at 7 p.m. Following the debate, Tapper, Bash and Lemon will return for analysis alongside several CNN commentators and political pundits.
Fox News will stick to its normal primetime programming featuring Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, but the network will offer its own post-debate analysis at 11 p.m., with FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream reporting live from the Fox Theatre. Special Report host and chief political anchor Bret Baier will offer analysis, with Washington correspondents Peter Doocy and Kristin Fisher on hand to offer reports both nights.
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Businessman Andrew Yang
The DNC has approved as many as 12 debates, though there may be fewer, depending how the primary process plays out. Six are scheduled to take place in 2019, with six more set for 2020.
NBC hosted the first Democratic debate across two nights last month.
The third debate will air on ABC on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13, if two nights are necessary. Few details have been released about the fourth debate, which is scheduled to take place in October.
In order to qualify for the third and fourth debates, candidates need to reach 2 percent in four polls from a list of DNC-approved pollsters. They’ll also have to have 130,000 unique donors to their campaign, which is why your Facebook feed has likely been flooded with video pitches from hopeful candidates.
So far, seven candidates have qualified to participate in those debates: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Buttigieg, O’Rourke, and Booker.