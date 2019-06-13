There are 23 Democratic candidates running for president, but only 20 will appear on the stage later this month during the first debate among Democrats of the 2020 presidential cycle.
The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates Thursday, based on criteria that includes polling data and fundraising totals. The candidates who will debate are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.)
- South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Obama cabinet member Julián Castro
- Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii)
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.)
- Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif)
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.)
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.)
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.)
- Author Marianne Williamson
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- Sen. Michael Bennet (D., Colo.)
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Ohio)
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.)
With so many candidates, the first Democratic primary debate will be broken up across two nights, which will take place on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, in Miami, Fla. Both debates will air live on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo at 9 p.m., and feature 10 candidates each.
Both debates will also be streamed live on the NBC app and NBCNews.com.
NBC News will randomly divide the 20 candidates up over the two nights, in order to prevent having a “kid’s table” debate that Republicans endured during the 2016 primary.
According to Politico, candidates who have a polling average of at least 2 percent will be evenly split between the two nights. Candidates below the 2 percent polling threshold will also be evenly divided.
The network is expected to announce the lineups of both nights by Friday.
Three Democratic presidential candidates didn’t make the cut for the party’s first primary debate — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam.
Bullock, who announced his candidacy last month, told CNN on Sunday he was “disappointed” that he didn’t meet the threshold.
“We’ll still have plans. We’ll be meeting voters and if not on that, we’ll be doing the things yet,” Bullock said. “But, yeah, I’m disappointed.”
The debates will each have five moderators:
- Lester Holt, anchor of the NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC
- Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the Today show and NBC News chief legal analyst
- Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press and NBC News political director
- José Diaz-Balart, anchor of Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday
- Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Maddow Show
For both nights, the first hour will be moderated by Holt, Guthrie, and Diaz-Balart. Holt will return to moderate the second hour alongside Todd and Maddow.
Maddow’s involvement as a moderator has raised a few eyebrows due to her MSNBC role as an opinion journalist (where she has praised several of the Democratic candidates). But during the 2016 election, Maddow successfully moderated a Democratic presidential candidate forum between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.
“The last thing a network ever wants is having even the slightest appearance of favoritism,” wrote Tom Jones, Poynter’s senior media writer. “With so many other potential moderators at NBC’s disposal — Brian Williams and Andrea Mitchell, for instance — it just doesn’t seem like a risk worth taking.”
The DNC has approved as many as 12 debates, though there may be fewer depending how the primary process plays out. Six are scheduled to take place in 2019, with six more set for 2020.
CNN will host the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit, which will also be broken up over two nights — Thursday, July 30, and Friday, July 31. The third debate will air on ABC on September 12 and September 13, if two nights are necessary.