Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he won’t endorse President Biden again while in Philly for Wrestlemania

In an interview before WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he won’t endorse a candidate for president this year, following his 2020 endorsement of President Joe Biden.

The wrestler and actor sat down with Fox News’ Will Cain for a pre-taped interview at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia — where WrestleMania 40 will take place. The interview aired Friday, a day before the two-night WWE event.

Johnson said he isn’t happy with the state of the country, but believes it’s going to improve. He also denounced “woke culture.”

He said he thought endorsing Biden over former President Donald Trump was the best decision in 2020, and believed it was his responsibility to exercise influence over his massive following.

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no,” he said.

The two candidates are poised for a rematch this November. Johnson said it bothered him that his endorsement contributed to the widespread division in the country, while his goal is to unite people.

“So in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement,” he said. “Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that in this level of influence, I keep my politics to myself, and I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

WrestleMania in Pennsylvania will be a homecoming of sorts for Johnson, who attended high school in the Lehigh Valley and began his path to stardom as a member of the Bethlehem Freedom High football team.