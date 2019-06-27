Anne Wakabayashi, who works at Emerge, an organization that trains women to run for higher office, said Warren represents a new model for women seeking election. “I think this is what it looks like when really technocratic women get on stage and talk about policy," Wakabayashi said. "It’s not something we’ve seen women be successful at for a while, and she breaks things down in an interesting way that’s also engaging. I think it’s great that we get to see so many women running and so many different ways of doing it.”