Will there be a government shutdown this weekend? Here’s what we know.

New year, same you Googling repeatedly, “Is a government shutdown happening?” We see you. We get it. And the answer is, “maybe.”

The likelihood of a partial government shutdown this weekend has ramped up following a surge in immigration enforcement and related backlash in Minnesota.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security’s highly publicized presence in Minneapolis, alongside the death of Alex Pretti, the second person federal agents have fatally shot in the state, has reinvigorated efforts among Democrats to reject a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

“The appalling murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on the streets of Minneapolis must lead Republicans to join Democrats in overhauling ICE and CBP to protect the public,” Senate Minority Leader Schumer said in a statement Sunday. “People should be safe from abuse by their own government.”

Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Democrats wouldn’t support keeping the government fully open if it means funding the Department of Homeland Security. Other Democratic senators have joined in calling for Senate Republicans to collaborate on advancing five other pending bills aside from the DHS bill and separately retooling the DHS measure.

In case you need a refresher, here’s what you need to know about deadlines, what a partial government shutdown looks like, and more.

What’s a government shutdown vs. a partial government shutdown?

A full government shutdown happens when all (or most) federal agencies haven’t secured funding. It usually means widespread furloughs, sometimes layoffs, and any nonessential government services are put on pause.

Meanwhile, a partial government shutdown happens when Congress has only funded certain federal agencies, leaving other parts in limbo. In turn, some parts of the government would close while others keep operating.

When a partial shutdown happens, some federal agencies, like Social Security and air traffic control, keep running as usual. But other federal employees are furloughed.

In this instance, agencies at risk of expiring funding include the Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, Labor, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Securities and Exchange Commission, the Treasury Department, the federal court system, and the State Department, according to Reuters.

Democrats are pushing Republicans to decouple the spending bill so disagreements over Homeland Security don’t fuel disruptions to the other agencies. But Republicans so far say they won’t break up the spending bill.

When does government funding expire?

Federal funding is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31. A partial shutdown would occur if Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration don’t reach an agreement by then.

Where does the DHS funding bill stand?

The House has done its part and is in recess until February. But Senate Democrats are pushing back on approvals, citing the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants. That leaves the Senate with only a few options to avoid a shutdown if it can’t pass the current measures.

Most legislation in the Senate needs 60 votes to move forward. Republicans hold 53 seats, meaning they need bipartisan support to pass the existing measure, which covers about $1.3 trillion in annual government spending, including military and social service funding.

But Democrats want new guardrails on immigration enforcement and added oversight on DHS. Some demands include requiring judicial warrants for immigration arrests, and agents to wear visible identification, Time reported.

Several Democratic senators who broke with their party last year to keep the government open say the killings of Pretti and Good at separate protests have changed their stance.

Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.), who has historically broken with the Democratic Party in order to avoid government shutdowns, released a lengthy statement Monday saying that he wanted to see the DHS occupancy in Minneapolis end, but would not support a government shutdown.

It’s also worth noting that DHS would continue to operate and receive funding under a government shutdown. That’s because DHS agencies received major funding through Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year. In turn, ICE and other parts of the agency would continue operating under a government shutdown.

Who is affected by a government shutdown?

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are affected since many would be expected to work, but would not receive pay until after the shutdown is lifted. Employees are typically guaranteed back pay.

Many employees are also at risk of being furloughed and would not be allowed to work (but would also receive back pay thanks to legislation passed in 2019).

Some of the main groups of employees that a shutdown could impact include (but are not limited to) active members of the military, federal law enforcement, federal transportation workers (like air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents, but not SEPTA), scientific researchers, and the IRS.

The federal court system said it wouldn’t be able to continue full operations past Feb. 4, which could impact and disrupt hearings and other activities, Reuters reported. Data and research activity from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Institutes of Health could also go dark.

What about tax season?

This potential partial shutdown comes during tax season.

If a shutdown happens, funding for the IRS could lapse, which could in turn mean tax processing — and refunds — could be disrupted.

During last year’s shutdown in October, the IRS approved a contingency plan that let the agency continue some activities under a shutdown. But, the agency said, refunds would be delayed aside from some direct electronic returns that could be automatically processed and direct deposited. Taxpayers were still expected to file and pay their taxes on time.

The IRS has not commented on a potential shutdown as of publication time. Trump previously touted larger refunds this year because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Some experts say that emphasis could play a role in the agency remaining partially open.

When would the government shut down?

Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration need to reach an agreement by Jan. 31 at midnight. If they don’t, a shutdown would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 31.

What was the longest government shutdown?

The longest government shutdown was the most recent one, which began on Oct. 1, 2025, and lasted 43 days. It broke the record for the longest shutdown on the 36th day.

What could a government shutdown mean for Philly?

In Philadelphia, the October shutdown led to the closing of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell Center, to the chagrin of tourists. But that wouldn’t happen this time around, because the national parks are funded by the Department of Interior, which already secured its funding through an already-passed appropriation bill for the year.

SNAP benefits would also not be impacted this time.

The Department of Transportation would close during this shutdown, but air traffic controllers would be required to work without pay. Similar to the last shutdown, this could lead to flight delays and cancellations.

Other impacts could be in store as the shutdown’s implications become more clear.