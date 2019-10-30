The House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution authorizing public hearings on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump and spelling out the procedures leading up to an actual impeachment vote.
The resolution, while not constitutionally required, follows past House precedent in impeachment proceedings and the vote on it will mark the first time the body has gone on record on the question of pursuing impeachment.
Authorizes and sets procedures for investigations, hearings: The measure authorizes committees already doing so to continue their impeachment investigations and sets up procedures and rules on public hearings, including the issuance of subpoenas and the questioning of witnesses.
Two phases for the proceedings: The resolution lays the groundwork for two distinct phases in the proceeding.
In the first part, the Intelligence Committee, which has been holding closed-door hearings on the president’s interactions with the Ukraine, would hold open hearings to take public testimony before issuing a report and transmitting transcripts and other evidence to the Judiciary Committee.
In part two, the Judiciary Committee could seek additional evidence and hold its own hearings, at which Trump’s legal team would be able to participate. After concluding its investigation, the committee could then recommend one or more articles of impeachment.
Impeachment vote: If the committee recommends articles of impeachment, the full House would then vote on them. If a majority of the House approves any of the articles, the president is then impeached and the case moves to the Senate for trial.
A vote of two-thirds of the Senate is needed to convict and remove a president from office.