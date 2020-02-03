Registered Democrats who will be 18 years old by Election Day will meet at 1,678 precinct locations around Iowa, including in people’s homes, public libraries, and schools, starting at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m Philadelphia time) on Monday and form into groups based on which candidate they support. The neighborhood gatherings are expected to last about an hour. There are 99 satellite locations around Iowa, different parts of the the country, and overseas for residents who cannot participate at home. One is at the University of Pennsylvania’s Houston Hall, 3417 Spruce St.