JD Vance will visit Pennsylvania next week to celebrate Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Vice President JD Vance will travel to West Pittston in Luzerne County Wednesday to celebrate the passage of President Donald Trump’s big bill.

A Vance official told CNN that the visit is part of an “administration-wide push to message all the incredible benefits to the American people the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ is going to have.”

Luzerne County’s rightward shift was crucial for Trump’s 2024 win in Pennsylvania. In the months leading up to the election, the county flipped from majority-Democratic to majority-Republican registration.

The bill’s Medicaid cuts have become a political issue for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, whose congressional district includes part of Luzerne County. Bresnahan’s 8th Congressional District is home to the most Medicaid recipients of any Republican-led district. After his first vote in support of the sweeping agenda bill, mailers were sent out to his constituents criticizing the move.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office has projected that 310,000 Pennsylvanians may lose Medicaid as a result of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents Bucks County, was one of two Republicans to vote against the final bill.

Trump is also set to make an appearance in Pennsylvania next week at Tuesday’s inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh, organized by Sen. Dave McCormick (R., Pa.)