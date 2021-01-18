After taking selfies with masked supporters outside the group’s South Philadelphia headquarters, Biden and his wife Jill Biden stood along a rolling conveyer belt in the parking lot, helping pack food for those in need. As disco played over loudspeakers, Biden, wearing a face mask, his aviators, and a green Philabundance hat, placed cans of beans, two at a time, into food boxes. Jill Biden added packages of rice. (The boxes also included potatoes, apples, oranges, peppers, butter, and milk, all from Pennsylvania and New Jersey farms and distributors).