What to know about Kamala Harris’ stepchildren Cole and Ella Emhoff

Vice President Kamala Harris is stepmom to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, Cole and Ella. When she was sworn into office, it marked the first time a stepparent took the role of vice president.

When Harris and Emhoff began dating in 2013, Harris met his children and everyone quickly hit it off, according to several recollections.

Cole Emhoff, now 29, recalled to Glamour in a 2020 interview talking about politics with Harris at the dinner table.

“I think for all of us, it was love at first sight. We had an incredible evening at one of my favorite restaurants—The Reel Inn. We had a long drive down the Pacific Coast Highway, sharing music,” he told Glamour. “I got to know her first on a much more personal level — her music tastes, her cooking, how she interacts with Doug, which was hilarious. She would just be ribbing him. It was perfect.”

Ella Emhoff, 25, joined the Biden-Harris office in 2020, making appearances on the campaign trail.

The pair are also responsible for Harris’ nickname, “Momala,” which is what they’d call her growing up.

As for where they are now, Cole Emhoff is married — Harris ordained the ceremony — and works for Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s production studio. Ella Emhoff graduated from the New School’s Parsons School of Design in 2021. She currently lives in Brooklyn and has been affectionately called “The First Daughter of Bushwick,”

She was signed by IMG Models that year and has modeled for brands including Balenciaga, People reported. She also attended the 2021 Met Gala wearing Adidas by Stella McCartney.

Her Instagram shows a focus on fiber work. She frequently posts self-portraits, photo-realistic work, and cartoon works that she’s knit. She also hosts knit club events for all skill levels, including first-timers.

Ella Emhoff has not made a formal statement on Harris as a presidential candidate. But in true Gen Z fashion, she re-posted Charli XCX calling Harris “brat” on her Instagram Stories.