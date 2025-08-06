Temple professor is going after ‘Big Tech’ in campaign to replace retiring Dwight Evans

A computer scientist has joined the crowded Democratic primary race to fill retiring U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans’ seat.

Temple University professor Karl Morris filed with the Federal Election Commission on Friday, officially launching his bid to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, which stretches from South Philadelphia to Chestnut Hill.

Advertisement

Morris, who considers himself a progressive candidate, is running on a platform of AI protections, reproductive freedom, rehabilitative justice, and renewable energy development. He said his campaign is “motivated by the recognition that folks in D.C. have a hard time understanding technology, and we are now entering a time when that is going to get much, much worse.”

Data privacy and job loss due to automation are major campaign issues for Morris. He says his campaign is “going against Big Tech” to solve them.

“If we don’t have folks there who are able to address these concerns, we will not have an effective Congress that will be able to protect us,” he added.

The primary already stands to be a competitive one. Two prominent Philadelphia Democrats, State Sen. Sharif Street and State Rep. Chris Rabb both announced their campaigns last month. David Oxman, a Philadelphia doctor, and Robin Toldens, a former city government employee and real estate agent, are also vying for the seat.

Evans announced his decision to not seek reelection in June, marking the end of a 45-year career in elected office. He was elected to Congress in 2016, after more than three decades in the state legislature.