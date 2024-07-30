Megan Thee Stallion to appear at Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta

With Charli XCX, Beyoncé, Pink, Cardi B, and now Meg Thee Stallion, Kamala Harris continues to collect endorsements from powerful female hitmakers.

Megan Thee Stallion announced in an Instagram post that she’d appear at Harris’ Atlanta Tuesday rally.

“ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW,” the rapper wrote Monday night. Details are scarce, but Rolling Stone reports the appearance will include a “special performance.” The event is set to take place at 7:30 p.m.

Megan Thee Stallion is not overtly political. In the past, she’s encouraged fans to participate in elections and at one point called Michelle Obama “Thee” First Lady. Before Harris announced she’d seek the presidency, Harris and Megan Thee Stallion linked up at an event for Women’s History Month at the vice president’s mansion.

While best known for songs like “Savage” and “Hiss,” the artist is also known for her advocacy work, becoming outspoken about domestic abuse — particularly surrounding Black women — following a public court case against rapper Tory Lanez. Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of three felony counts for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Her appearance with Harris comes on the heels of her international “Hot Girl Summer Tour” which previously stopped in Atlanta and Philadelphia. Her only remaining scheduled performance this summer is Thursday in Chicago for Lollapalooza.

Following Harris’ Atlanta rally, former president Donald Trump is following suit.

The Republican candidate announced his own Atlanta rally slated for Saturday, alongside his vice presidential pick, JD Vance.