What to know about the allegations against Pete Hegseth, Trump’s defense secretary pick

Another Cabinet selection by President-elect Donald Trump is facing scrutiny in light of new public allegations.

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and Trump’s choice for defense secretary, was accused of sexual assault by a woman in 2017, according to a report by Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair’s story prompted a statement from the California city of Monterey, where the incident occurred along with a separate statement from Hegseth’s attorney.

The news puts Hegseth’s chances to lead the Pentagon on shaky ground, with rumors swirling that Trump is considering alternative selections for the role. It also marks the second Trump Cabinet pick to face sexual misconduct allegations in the last month.

Last month, Trump announced he was nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, after his first choice, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.

But unlike Gaetz, a career politician, Hegseth’s past — including the revelation that he made a settlement payment after being accused of a sexual assault — was not widely known. Still, Hegseth said Wednesday he “won’t back down,” from his nomination.

Here’s what to know about the allegations against Hegseth.

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Hegseth, 44, is a Fox News host and Army veteran. He cohosted Fox & Friends Weekend until earlier this year and has been a network contributor since 2014, where he developed a friendship with Trump.

He lacks senior military or national security experience, which caused some early scrutiny regarding his nomination.

A staunch conservative who embraces Trump’s “America First” policies, he has pushed for making the military more lethal. During an interview on “The Shawn Ryan Show” podcast, he said allowing women to serve in combat hurts that effort.

What are the allegations against him?

Hegseth was accused of sexual assault in 2017 after a speaking appearance at a Republican women’s event in Monterey, Calif., according to a statement released by the city. No charges were filed in the case.

Hegseth paid the woman in 2023 as part of a confidential settlement to head off the threat of what he described as a baseless lawsuit, his attorney said.

Monterey City officials declined to release a police report that documented the accusations and instead issued a brief statement last month in response to press inquiries.

Monterey Police were contacted in October 2017 to investigate a sexual assault that allegedly took place several days earlier at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Monterey and involved Hegseth, according to the statement.

At the time of the alleged assault in 2017, Hegseth was going through a divorce with his second wife, with whom he has three children. She filed for divorce after he had a child with a Fox News producer who is now his wife, according to court records and social media posts by Hegseth. His first marriage ended in 2009, also after infidelity by Hegseth, according to court records.

The person who reported the assault — whose name, age and sex were not released — had bruises on the right thigh. No weapons were involved in the encounter, the person told police. The incident occurred sometime between 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 7 a.m. the following morning, according to the city’s statement.

Hegseth was in town at the time to address the California Federation of Republican Women during a banquet dinner held at the group’s biennial convention, according to social media posts and promotional materials from the time.

The alleged assault was first reported by Vanity Fair on Nov. 14.

Why is Monterey City withholding the police report?

Monterey City officials said they were withholding further details included in the police report because it included analysis and conclusions by law enforcement officials that are exempt from release under state public records law.

Are there other allegations?

In new allegations this week, the New Yorker cited what it described as a whistle-blower report and other documents about his time leading a nonprofit veteran advocacy group, Concerned Veterans for America, that alleged multiple incidents of alcohol intoxication at work events, inappropriate behavior around female staffers and financial mismanagement.

NBC News reported that several unnamed current and former Fox employees who worked with Hegseth said his drinking habits raised concerns, including some who said he would show up smelling of alcohol.

What has Hegseth said?

In an op-ed by Hegseth published in the Wall Street Journal, the Republican discussed his time in the military and his work with veteran advocacy groups.

He does not acknowledge the allegations against him directly, but instead promises: “I’ve faced fire before. I won’t back down.”

Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, told the Associated Press the allegations were “completely false.”

“This was investigated by the police at the time and they found no evidence,” Parlatore said.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Hegseth said Wednesday, claiming he had Trump’s full support and would maintain his slot in Trump’s cabinet.

In an interview taped Wednesday for Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM satellite radio show, Hegseth said, “No one has looked me in the eye and said, ‘I have concerns.’” He added: “We’re not backing down one bit.”

Asked by Kelly if he sexually assaulted the Monterrey woman, Hegseth said “absolutely not.” He called it a “really unfortunate situation” and said he paid her because he “had to,” contending that her lawyers said they would “out him.”

He declined to reveal the amount paid, but said it was done to protect his current wife, himself and his job. Hegseth also denied media reports about intoxication at work events.

“I never had a drinking problem,” Hegseth said.

He added: “No one’s ever approached me and said, ‘Oh, you should really look at getting help.’”

Earlier, Hegseth’s mother appeared on Fox News to address some of the allegations.

Penelope Hegseth, on Fox & Friends, defended her son and discussed a 2018 email she wrote him that was obtained by the New York Times, in which she confronted him about mistreating women after he impregnated his current wife while he was married to his second wife.

“Pete is a new person,” she said during her Fox & Friends appearance. “He’s redeemed, forgiven, changed.”

Has Trump responded to the allegations?

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump transition, said in a statement the president-elect is “nominating high-caliber and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his Administration.”

“Mr. Hegseth has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed. We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again,” Cheung said.

Will Hegseth be confirmed?

It’s unclear.

Hegseth spent two days this week on Capitol Hill, meeting privately with Republican senators amid questions about his ability to effectively lead the Pentagon.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said some of the reports are “disturbing.”

“I want to make sure that every young woman that joins the military feels respected and welcomed,” Graham told CBS News.

The South Carolina lawmaker told the Associated Press later that he doesn’t know whether to believe the allegations and Hegseth “has a chance to say that’s true or not true.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) said he’s seen the reports. “I’ll get the chance to talk to him, and I’m sure he’ll address them,” he said. “But my view is, have the hearing.”

Could Hegseth be replaced?

In new reports Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported the Trump transition team was increasingly concerned about Hegseth’s path to Senate confirmation and actively looking at potential replacements, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Among those potential replacements, the Associated Press reported, could be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who competed against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.