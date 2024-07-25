Kamala Harris has a campaign rally scheduled in Houston Thursday

Following stops in Milwaukee and Indianapolis this week, Vice President Kamala Harris will appear in Houston Thursday to give a keynote speech at a teachers’ union event.

Harris is scheduled to speak at the American Federation of Teachers’ national convention in Houston as part of what will be her second visit to Texas this month, the White House said. Previously, she appeared in Dallas earlier this month for a keynote speech at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Boulé event.

Delegates from the 1.8 million-member AFT on Monday voted to endorse Harris for president, with federation president Randi Weingarten saying in a statement that members are “united, mobilized and ready to vote in this year’s election.”

Harris was scheduled to arrive in Houston Thursday afternoon following an appearance at the historically Black sorority Zeta Phi Beta’s Grand Boulé in Indianapolis, where she also gave a keynote speech.

In Indianapolis, Harris spoke about the difference between her policies and beliefs from those of former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“In this moment,” Harris said, “I believe we face a choice between two different visions for our nation: One focused on the future, the other focused on the past. And with your support, I am fighting for our nation’s future.”

Harris currently has no scheduled campaign stops in the Philadelphia area. But on Thursday, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords will stop in the city to campaign for Harris alongside Pennsylvania leaders including House Speaker Joanna McClinton and Salt & Light Pastor Reverend Cean R. James. Scheduled for 2 p.m., the event will focus on gun violence prevention and Trump’s impact on community safety, Harris’ campaign said.

Trump, meanwhile, spoke at a rally in Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday. It was his first public rally since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race over the weekend, as well as his first since Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after taking what she called “full responsibility for the security lapse” that resulted in Trump’s attempted assassination in Butler County earlier this month.

At the rally, Trump unleashed a barrage of attack lines against Harris, whom he called his “new victim to defeat” and accused of deceiving the public aboutBiden ‘s ability to run for a second term. Trump called Harris a “radical left lunatic” and said she was “crazy” for her positions on abortion and on immigration. He also mispronounced her first name repeatedly, a denigrating approach to the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent likely to lead a major party’s presidential ticket.

Trump has no public rallies scheduled for Thursday

The Associated Press contributed to this article.