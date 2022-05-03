The Supreme Court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that has protected abortion rights for decades, according to a majority opinion drafted in February and obtained by Politico.

In the draft opinion, which was published by Politico Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito writes that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 case that upheld Roe, “must be overruled. “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” Alito concludes.

The decision, if it becomes the court’s final judgment, would be a bombshell in American politics, stripping women in states that ban abortions of their right to terminate pregnancies and potentially setting off political battles over abortion in states across the country.

The publication of the opinion, which is labeled as a first draft and was leaked to Politico by “a person familiar with the court’s proceedings,” before the final decision has been announced is unprecedented in modern history.

The opinion is a draft and could change. Supreme Court justices can change their votes and make multiple drafts before a decision is announced. Abortion currently remains legal.

In a memo to staff about the story, Politico’s top editors said they “are confident of the authenticity of the draft,” according to CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

Politico reported that Republican-appointed Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett voted with Alito. Democratic-appointed Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented, and it was not clear how Chief Justice John Roberts would vote, according to Politico.