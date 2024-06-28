Supreme Court Jan. 6 ruling: How a Pennsylvania cop’s challenge upended hundreds of Capitol riot cases and may end up helping Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw a significant hurdle in the Justice Department’s ongoing effort to prosecute hundreds of Americans who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, ruling that a key charge lodged against hundreds of defendants could not be used to prosecute the rioters.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that prosecutors had misapplied the federal charge of “obstruction of an official proceeding” to the Congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

The decision — in a case brought by Joseph W. Fischer, a former police officer from North Cornwall Township in Lebanon County — will force the resentencing of hundreds of convicted Capitol riot defendants and could have big implications for the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who is Joseph Fischer?

Fischer, 57, of Jonestown, Pa., was a patrolman with the North Cornwall Township Police Department, when FBI agents arrested him in February 2021 in connection with his role in the riot.

Prosecutors say he was at “the front of the pack pushing against police” during the melee and was caught on police body cam video yelling “Charge!” to the mob of angry supporters of former President Donald Trump. Several rioters standing nearby engaged in a scuffle with officers, knocking at least one to the ground. A man investigators believe to be Fischer can be heard on the video shouting “let him up … let him up … I am a cop, too.”

Before the riot, Fischer sent text messages in which he told acquaintances that members of Congress ‘[c]an’t vote if they can’t breathe … lol” and that he might need his police chief “to post my bail … It might get violent.”

Afterward, Fischer joked on Facebook that his chief had confronted him after learning about his role in the riot and wrote that he “may need a job.”

“I told him if that is the price I have to pay to voice my freedom and liberties which I was born with and thusly taken away, then [that] must be the price,” Fischer said, according to the charging documents in his case. “I told him I have no regrets.”

Fischer was charged with felonies including obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting officers, and interfering with police during a civil disorder.

But his case has been on hold since June 2022 while he has challenged the obstruction charge against him all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

What is ‘obstruction of an official proceeding?’

The obstruction of an official proceeding statute makes it a felony crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison to “obstruct, influence or impede any official proceeding.”

But the law, first passed in the wake of the 2001 Enron scandal, is vague about what constitutes an official proceeding and what conduct would constitute an illegal effort to obstruct one.

Still, the Justice Department has applied it in more than 300 Jan. 6 cases under a novel legal theory.

Fischer and lawyers for several other Capitol riot defendants have argued that the law, as originally conceived in 2002, was intended to criminalize the type of evidence destruction and witness tampering that stymied Congressional investigators during the Enron collapse. It was not meant, they argue, to apply to any form disruptive conduct that interferes with any act of Congress.

But federal prosecutors and lower courts have ruled that the statute’s language is vague enough to encompass the type of disruption that brought the Congressional certification of the 2020 electoral vote to a halt during the Jan. 6 riot.

What did the Supreme Court say?

In its opinion Friday by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court concluded the obstruction charge was only intended to apply in limited circumstances involving tampering with physical evidence. It doesn’t apply to the type of behavior that disrupted Congress’ certification of the 2020 vote, the majority ruled.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented.

What does the court’s ruling mean for Jan. 6 cases?

The Supreme Court’s decision Friday throws a wrench in hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions that could tie up the federal judge overseeing the cases in Washington, D.C. for months.

The Justice Department has charged more than 20% of the roughly 1,400 Capitol riot defendants it’s charged since 2021 with the “obstruction” offense, including at least 28 of the roughly 150 people from Pennsylvania and New Jersey who have been arrested so far.

More than 180 of those defendants from across the country — and at least 20 from Pennsylvania and New Jersey — have already been convicted of obstruction and, in some cases, sentenced to prison.

All of them will now have to be resentenced.

Their ranks include high-profile Capitol riot defendants like Zach Rehl, former head of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, who was convicted along with three other leaders of the militant far-right organization with plotting the violence that erupted that day.

But because he and many others convicted on the obstruction count were also convicted of other serious felonies, their sentences are not likely to change significantly.

Others — like self-styled dating coach and social media influencer Patrick Stedman, of Haddonfield, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence — could see their time behind bars reduced because the obstruction count was the most serious charge of which they were convicted. In Stedman’s case, tossing out his obstruction sentence would cut his prison time down to the 12 months he received for the other, lesser counts of which he was convicted.

And in rare cases — like that of Richard Michetti, 31, of Ridley Park, who was turned in by an ex-girlfriend after calling her a moron for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 election — it could undo a conviction entirely.

As part of a deal struck with prosecutors, Michetti pleaded guilty to only one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in 2022 to nine months behind bars. The government dismissed the other lesser counts with which he was originally charged.

Does the ruling affect the cases against Trump?

Possibly, but that is less clear. Trump, who was charged last year by a federal grand jury in Washington with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, faces two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding

His lawyers have maintained that, as in the cases of the Jan. 6 rioters, the charge in his case has also been misapplied and they will almost certainly push to have those counts thrown out.

But there are factors that distinguish Special Counsel Jack Smith’s use of the charge in Trump’s case from those involving Capitol riot defendants.

For instance, the charges against Trump rest in part on his attempts to submit fraudulent certificates of slates of electors from battleground states like Pennsylvania during the Jan. 6 certification of the vote.

Those certificates, Smith has argued in recent court filings, constitute the type of Congressional records that Fischer’s lawyers maintained were necessary to secure an obstruction conviction and were not present in the cases of the people who stormed the Capitol that day.

That argument is sure to continue if Trump’s D.C. prosecution moves forward. But the Supreme Court, meanwhile, is weighing an even more consequential question involving that case.

Trump has argued he has absolute immunity from criminal charges for anything that occurred during his presidency — a position that, if affirmed by the justices, could tank the D.C. prosecution and, potentially, the other felony cases he’s facing in Florida and Georgia.

The justices could rule on that question as soon as this week.