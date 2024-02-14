1 in 3 Republicans believes the Taylor Swift election conspiracy theories, poll finds

While most Americans reject the latest Taylor Swift election conspiracy theories, about one-third of Republicans are buying them.

According to a new poll from Monmouth University, 32% of surveyed Republicans believe that the popular singer is part of a “covert government effort” to reelect President Joe Biden, a Democrat, later this year.

Overall, 18% of Americans indicated they believed in the undercover effort.

The poll, which was released Wednesday, scoped out how many participants were familiar with the theories about Swift’s involvement in a reelection scheme in the first place (46% overall), and from there asked whether the participants believed them.

It’s hard to pinpoint the accuracy with a survey of this kind. Monmouth noted that 42% of the poll respondents claimed to be unaware of the “Swiftspiracy,” but accepted it as fact.

“Even many who hadn’t heard about it before we polled them accept the idea as credible,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. Notably, a number of Republicans who believe the conspiracy theories also identify as Donald Trump supporters. “Welcome to the 2024 election.”

In addition, several different theories surrounding Swift’s involvement are floating around these days.

One conspiracy theory from Fox News’ Jesse Watters suggested that Swift is part of a psychological operation, or “psy-op,” pushed by the Defense Department. Another said the NFL scripted the Super Bowl so Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, could help give Biden a publicity push. Former Florida Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer said that former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki’s 8-year-old daughter rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl proved Democrats were plotting psy-op interference with Swift.

As noted by the Washington Post, the poll didn’t define in detail what it meant by Swift’s alleged “covert government effort,” so it’s hard to tell how deep respondents’ belief in the theory or theories goes. It’s possible that respondents interpreted the phrase as the general notion that Swift would endorse Biden’s election, just as she did in 2020.

Another finding was that most Americans surveyed support Swift’s get-out-the-vote efforts.

While she hasn’t endorsed a candidate this year yet, she encouraged her followers to register to vote, driving a surge of more than 35,000 new registrations last fall, and reminded them to vote on election day.

According to Monmouth University’s findings, 68% of respondents supported her efforts, with Republicans being less supportive (42%) than Democrats (88%) and Independents (71%). Since 2018, Swift has been public about her left-leaning politics.

Overall, 39% of American adults said they had a favorable impression of Swift. Only 13% (her famous lucky number) have an unfavorable view, 43% have no opinion, and 5% haven’t heard of her at all. Of all the respondents, 6% consider themselves “Swifties.”

See the full poll results here.