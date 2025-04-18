Trump adds Fox News host and Philly native Mark Levin as adviser

Mark Levin is heading to Washington, at least part of the time.

The longtime syndicated talk show host and Fox News personality is joining President Donald Trump’s administration as a member of his new Homeland Security Advisory Council, led by Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem.

“I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network Thursday evening.

“What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!” Levin wrote back on X.

Levin could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Homeland Security Advisory Council was set up in 2002 following the Sept. 11 attacks to provide independent advice and expertise on homeland security operations across the country. Trump said under his administration, the council will focus its efforts on the southern border between the U.S. and Mexico and work to deport immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

Former President Joe Biden fired nearly everyone on the advisory council after he took office in 2021, replacing them with a bipartisan list of national security experts. Among those who served on the council during Biden’s administration include Leon Panetta, the former Defense secretary under President Barack Obama, and Mark Chertoff, former President George W. Bush’s Secretary of Homeland Security.

Levin, who was born in Philadelphia and raised in Elkins Park, is just the latest Fox News personality to join Trump’s administration, albeit in an advisory role. Over 20 former Fox personalities currently work for Trump, according to an Inquirer analysis, including three cabinet members — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (a former Fox & Friends cohost), Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy (former Fox Business host), and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (a former Fox News contributor).

Once a “Never Trumper,” Levin has been an outspoken supporter of Trump since his first election in 2016. Before becoming a radio host, Levin worked in several jobs during former President Ronald Reagan’s administration, including serving as chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese.

Joining Levin on the council is another former Fox News personality — Bo Dietl, a former Fox News contributor and one-time New York Police Department detective best known for appearances in several Martin Scorsese films. The network cut ties with Dietl in 2016 after New York magazine reported he aided former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes in a fight against his political enemies, though Dietl has denied those claims.

“With decades of experience in law enforcement and security, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for the American people,” Dietl wrote on X.

Trump also announced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Florida state Sen. Joseph Gruters will be joining Levin and Dietl on the council.