Some of the preparations Monday came in the form of walk-throughs of the Senate chamber by both sides, scoping out the surroundings that will house all 100 senators for hours of opening arguments and questions into Trump’s impeachment case over the next several days. But the two sides also spent Monday previewing the case they’ll make on the Senate floor through dueling filings and efforts to refute the other side’s arguments about whether Trump’s attempts to pressure Ukraine amount to impeachable conduct. Both the Democratic House managers and Trump’s legal team are battling to persuade a small group of swing GOP senators who will decide whether they will need additional witnesses and evidence to determine Trump’s fate.