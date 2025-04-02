Trump to announce new tariffs today impacting Pa. and beyond. Here’s what we know.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs — taxes on imported goods — that could spark a global trade war and threaten to increase the prices of everything from food to cars within the United States.

Trump plans to make the announcement at an event at the White House Wednesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Trump has dubbed the event “liberation day,” and administration officials argue the new taxes will force companies to bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States. Economists warn the new taxes will be passed on to U.S. residents through higher prices, something Republicans have been warning voters about in recent days.

“There’s absolutely going to be short-term pain,” U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy (R., Mont.) said in a CNN interview Monday. “If you’re going to remodel your house to make it better in the end, it’s gonna be really annoying in the short-term when your house is getting remodeled.”

In addition to higher prices, U.S. companies that export goods across the world will almost certainly face reciprocal taxes from other countries as part of a global trade war.

“Europe has not started this confrontation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech Tuesday. “We do not necessarily want to retaliate but, if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it.”

Here’s everything we know and don’t know about Trump’s new round of tariffs:

What time will Trump announce tariffs?

Trump is expected to announce details of his new tariff plan during a White House event at 4 p.m. Wednesday after the financial markets close. You can stream Trump’s announcement here, via the Associated Press:

Beyond that, we don’t know much about the details. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the tariffs could raise $600 billion annually, which would imply an average rate of 20% and would be “a historic hit to the global trading system,” according to the BBC.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the president is considering three options: a 20% universal tariff on virtually all imports, a reciprocal plan that would apply to each country differently, and an across-the-board tariff structure that would be less than 20%

Which countries will have new tariffs?

That remains unclear.

Trump has indicated the tariffs would be large and wide-reaching, but the White House said the details were still being worked out. Leavitt told reporters Tuesday Trump was meeting with his financial team “perfecting” the tariff plan to make sure it was “a perfect deal.”

The president previously said he would place a 25% tariff on countries that import oil or gas from Venezuela, and a 25% tariff on all automobile imports into the United States is set to go into effect at midnight, which would later expand into auto parts.

When will those tariffs go into effect?

Trump’s new tariffs will go into effect immediately after he announces them Wednesday afternoon, Leavitt said.

How will the tariffs impact Philadelphia and Pennsylvania?

That also remains unclear.

Pennsylvania imports over $14.2 billion worth of good from Canada, the commonwealth’s largest trade partner, all of which could see price increases — everything from crude oil to chocolate to substances used for medical treatment.

In addition, Pennsylvania businesses export billions of dollars worth of goods to Canada and elsewhere across the globe, where countries are expected to put in place their own reciprocal tariffs. That includes milk, cheese, and yogurt, which brought in more than $2 billion in gross income for Pennsylvania’s farm sector in 2023. Most of that is exported to Mexico and Canada, but Chile, Malaysia, and Japan are also top export locations for Pennsylvania farmers.

“Pennsylvania’s economy is reliant on international business, and that looks like trade,” Lauren Swartz, chief executive of the nonprofit World Affairs Council of Philadelphia, told The Inquirer last month. “Doing things that limit our ability to access that 96% of the world that lives outside of the U.S., and 74% of global economic growth that occurs outside of the U.S., is going to be felt here at home.”

What tariffs are already in effect?

The United States is currently imposing a 20% tariff on all imports from China and 25% on all steel and aluminum imports.

Why isn’t Congress involved in tariffs?

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress has the power to impose “Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises” and regulate foreign commerce. But Congress has ceded some of its power to the president and executive branch over the years, a move some lawmakers have said should be reexamined.

“In the past we passed legislation that gave the president some temporary tariff authorities,” Rep. Don Bacon (R., Neb.) said during an interview on CNN last week. “I think we should look back and maybe restore the power back to Congress and take away the authorizations that we’ve allowed the president.”