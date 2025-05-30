Barbera did not raise enough money to qualify for the debate stage. He does not have a campaign website but uses social media and calls himself as “MAGA Republican” on his Facebook page. In a text, Barbera said “I’m grassroots, No website, No donations, and UNCOMPROMISED!” and that he’s “beholden to nobody except the People of NJ.” He said he doesn’t ask for money and wants to show people they can get on the ballot without using money.

He said improving education and gun rights are his top priorities. He said children “seem to be misguided” and that “we need the fundamentals brought back into education.” He said he would transform the education system to eliminate DEI and include farming and the trades.

Barbera supports Trump’s deportation agenda and said he would ensure state and local police departments help turn over undocumented immigrants to ICE agents. He said that citizens should understand English if they want to stay in America and he will promote English education efforts.

He is against wind turbines at the Jersey Shore but wants to bring other types of alternative energy to New Jersey.